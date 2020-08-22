SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Watch: Waiter Blessed with $1,000 Tip Thanks to Viral Challenge

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published August 22, 2020 at 8:20am
P Share Print

Social media “challenges” are a mixed bag, ranging from ghastly to glorious.

But one of the newer ones, dubbed the “Venmo challenge,” is sowing joy instead of reaping ridicule.

As one Redditor shared, the point of the challenge is to “ask all your friends/followers on social media to send/donate whatever they can, even if it’s only 50 cents to your Venmo.

“Once you have a good amount, you go to a local restaurant and tip your server the amount raised,” the user posted. “People have done this and been able to tip their server $300-$800!!!!

“Servers are among the top lowest paid jobs out there, especially when not tipped right! So let’s do this! Let’s make someone’s day, or maybe even their lives!!”

TRENDING: Auto Repair Chain's Viral Video Shows Goodyear What Happens When Companies Go Woke

Brian Murphy heard of the challenge, and dove in. A DJ with over 11,000 followers, Murphy soon accumulated a nice sum of $1,400 to bless unsuspecting restaurant staff with.

On Aug. 9, Murphy shared the result of the generous gesture after selecting a restaurant.

“Ok folks,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everybody who donated to the Venmo challenge.

“We chose Lucilles in Concord Ca. We had Peter as our server. They just opened back up last week and have been closed for the past three months.”

Peter Murray, their server, was gifted $1,000 and Kyle, their host, was given the remaining $400.

“It’s helped a lot, now I don’t have to worry about paying rent next month, so I have that set,” a grateful Murray told KPIX-TV. “And then I can put some money aside.”

RELATED: Waitress Receives Tip of a Lifetime When Two Customers Surprise Her with Car

“Words can’t describe for how grateful I am for what Brian, DJ Murph did for me, I’m just so grateful.”

Murphy told the news outlet that it “just feels really good,” and that he is “really appreciative of the following” that made the monetary blessing possible.

On his Facebook account, Murphy said that the news video left out what he considered to be his most important line.

“This is not about me, it’s about the effort of family, friends and community pulling together to help someone in this time,” he posted.

“Also Thank you Tiffany Rigsby from P2P Gym for the Idea.”

Shortly after, Murphy started “Venmo Challenge #2,” which received over $1,400 within the first 24 hours, and as of Aug. 14, $2,250.

He has been busy blessing other food service employees ever since.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Watch: Waiter Blessed with $1,000 Tip Thanks to Viral Challenge
Watch: Owner Trains Cat To Play Mini Piano Instead of Meowing for Food
Heartbreaking: Widower Finds Goodbye Video on Late Wife's Phone
Carol Burnett Seeking Guardianship of 14-Year-Old Grandson
Look: Age 11 Girl Buys and Renovates Her Own Tiny Home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×