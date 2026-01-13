Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Attempts to Walk Back Vicious Anti-ICE Comment After Thinking It Over During Commercial Break

Nowhere have Democrats inverted the truth more shamelessly than in their rhetoric on illegal immigration.

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a slanderous comment about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Then, perhaps having thought about her transgression during a commercial break, or perhaps having received a warning from the show’s producers and/or legal team, Goldberg made a lame attempt to qualify her anti-ICE comment.

The panel of co-hosts spent the segment discussing last week’s fatal shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Despite clear video evidence showing that Good physically impeded an ICE operation, refused agents’ orders to exit her vehicle, and then turned the wheels of her vehicle in the direction of an agent before hitting the accelerator, thereby forcing that agent to shoot her in self-defense, a cacophony of the usual voices on the left have tried turning Good into a martyr and the agent into a villain.

Goldberg, however, upped the ante by smearing ICE as a whole while lying about President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“You said you were going after the bad guys,” Goldberg said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “That’s what you said: the violent criminals. And what does it turn out? The violent criminals seem to be in the agency.”

In response, several co-hosts nodded and the audience clapped before Goldberg threw it to commercial.

Whoopi claims ICE is filled with “violent criminals.” pic.twitter.com/O4a7Lj7DcD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2026

For one thing, Trump never said he would stop at the most violent criminals. In fact, on a near-daily basis during the 2024 presidential campaign, he promised the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Goldberg’s biggest lie, however, involved the ICE agents she slandered as “violent criminals.”

Perhaps she quickly recognized her mistake. Or, perhaps someone told her to apologize. Either way, when the show returned from commercial, Goldberg issued a modest correction that hardly rose to the level of an apology.

“Before we go on, I — before folks gather around and say, ‘Oh, she’s accusing all of the folks at ICE of being criminals” — That is not what I’m doing,” Goldberg said in another clip posted to X. “And just so I’m clear, it feels sometimes that there is no one watching the henhouse. OK? So before y’all start blowing it into all kinds of other stuff, just know that it’s nuance speaking.”

After calling all ICE agents “violent criminals” before the commercial break, Whoopi comes back and claims that’s not what she did and whines about people calling her out:

“Welcome back. Before we go on, I — before folks gather around and say, ‘oh, she’s accusing all of the… pic.twitter.com/eCQK46pPPl — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2026

Oh, right. The real problem with this dumpster fire of a show is that viewers fail to grasp all the “nuance.”

When producers have forced Goldberg to issue corrections in the past, she has bristled at them. This time, at least, she sounded more ridiculous than angry.

The broader problem, of course, is that Democrats, with the help of reliable mouthpieces like Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts, have brainwashed their mentally unstable supporters into believing that the brave people enforcing federal immigration law are actually the ones breaking the law.

Until that changes, expect more on-air corrections of Goldberg’s “nuance.” And, sadly, expect more violence.

