Watch: William and Kate Get True American Welcome at Boston Celtics Game - 'USA USA USA!'

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reminded of where they were when they attended a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday.

William and Catherine were met with patriotic “USA” chants when their presence at the game was noticed by fans.

Celtics fans began the chants after the British royals were shown on the Jumbotron screen at TD Garden arena, according to the New York Post.

Fans chanting USA after William and Kate were shown in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iydd9kOawf — Natalia Román (@nataliarroman) December 1, 2022

Courtside footage of the Royals’ reception reveals a smatter of boos along with applause.

British ITV News royals journalist Chris Ship indicated that the Celtics’ Irish heritage may have played a role in the Wales’ iffy reception, with the tenuous historical relationship between Ireland and Great Britain shading over the moment.

So both times William and Kate appeared on the @tdgarden big screen there were cheers but also some boos.

Along with chants of “USA, USA”.

Some say it was expected at the Boston team @celtics with such strong Irish roots.

But, still, not something the Royals get very often pic.twitter.com/281rp6avWV — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 1, 2022

William (the new heir to the British throne following King Charles’ ascension) and Catherine are visiting Boston for three days to award a series of prizes connected to the prince’s environmental foundation, according to Boston.com.

The Wales’ Massachusetts visit comes days after the royals were embroiled in a racism controversy involving William’s godmother, according to NPR.

Lady Susan Hussey was made to resign as an honorary member of the royal family after asking a black guest at a royal event where she “really came from.”

William’s office released a statement criticizing Hussey after the controversy.

“Racism has no place in our society,” Kensington Palace said of the altercation.

“These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

It didn’t escape some locals that the royals are visiting an area of the United States considered the bosom of the American Revolution.

What was the Point of Dumping the Tea in the Harbor if you’re just going to invite the Royals to a Celtics game 249 years later… #Celtics #RoyalFamily #USA pic.twitter.com/hBDwTJH3hc — John Mikulec (@JohnMikulec) December 1, 2022

