Parler Share
News
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston.
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston. (Paul Edwards - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: William and Kate Get True American Welcome at Boston Celtics Game - 'USA USA USA!'

 By Richard Moorhead  December 1, 2022 at 5:34pm
Parler Share

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reminded of where they were when they attended a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday.

William and Catherine were met with patriotic “USA” chants when their presence at the game was noticed by fans.

Celtics fans began the chants after the British royals were shown on the Jumbotron screen at TD Garden arena, according to the New York Post.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 4 Times - Proves Apple Doesn't Fall Far from Tree in Biden Admin

Courtside footage of the Royals’ reception reveals a smatter of boos along with applause.

British ITV News royals journalist Chris Ship indicated that the Celtics’ Irish heritage may have played a role in the Wales’ iffy reception, with the tenuous historical relationship between Ireland and Great Britain shading over the moment.

Have you ever started a USA chant?

William (the new heir to the British throne following King Charles’ ascension) and Catherine are visiting Boston for three days to award a series of prizes connected to the prince’s environmental foundation, according to Boston.com.

The Wales’ Massachusetts visit comes days after the royals were embroiled in a racism controversy involving William’s godmother, according to NPR.

Lady Susan Hussey was made to resign as an honorary member of the royal family after asking a black guest at a royal event where she “really came from.”

William’s office released a statement criticizing Hussey after the controversy.

“Racism has no place in our society,” Kensington Palace said of the altercation.

Related:
Harry and Meghan Play Dirty: William and Kate Met with Shock Netflix Trailer During US Visit

“These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

It didn’t escape some locals that the royals are visiting an area of the United States considered the bosom of the American Revolution.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: William and Kate Get True American Welcome at Boston Celtics Game - 'USA USA USA!'
Biden Under Fire for 'Typical Leftist Hypocrisy' Over Menu Choice for His First State Dinner
Watch: Biden Not Running Again in 2024? President Gives Shocking Answer to 'Four More Years'
Watch: Moroccans Bring Violence to EU Capital and Amsterdam After Soccer Team Defeats Belgium in World Cup
See It: Hawaii's Sky Turns Hellish After World's Largest Active Volcano Erupts
See more...

Conversation