Watch: Woman Sings Creepy Lullaby to Baby She Aborted During Abortion Clinic Blessing Ceremony

A woman sang a creepy lullaby offering love to the baby she aborted at an event blessing an abortion clinic, a video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday shows.

“About two weeks before my abortion was scheduled, I started having visions and talking to the spirit of the child that I believe had come to me,” the woman said in the video. “And I remember in the clinic when I was waiting for the operation, or the procedure, a song came to me … it was a pretty little lullaby.”

“I knew it was from the spirit of that child, saying it’s OK (to have an abortion),” the woman added. The slogan “Faithfully Pro-Choice” can be seen on the podium at which she stood.

The video was published by Created Equal, a pro-life group dedicated to the battle for equality.

TRENDING: Prominent Former Fed Prosecutor: Mueller’s Flynn Sentencing Memo ‘Biggest Feint Of All Time’

“Who knows how long I’ve loved you. You know I love you still. I will wait a lonely lifetime, if you want me to I will — love you forever and forever,” the woman sang.

She ended by telling the crowd that she thought it was a blessing from the child telling her it was okay to have the abortion.

The woman sang the lullaby at a blessing of Your Choice Healthcare abortion clinic in Columbus, Ohio, according to a tweet from Created Equal.

The clinic sits on the northeast side of Columbus and opened on July 9. It was sued not even two weeks after it opened for violating its lease agreement as well as its non-compete contract.

The clinic’s homepage features dozens of pills filled with glitter and stars with the words, “Yes, we have abortion pills.” The clinic offers medication abortions up to 9 weeks and 6 days, according to its website. The facility does not offer surgical abortions.

The abortion pill costs roughly $300 to $800 depending on the state and the woman’s health care plan. The abortion pill costs $525 at the Columbus clinic, according to its website.

The abortion pill is 98 percent effective for women less than eight weeks pregnant and 96 percent effective for women eight to nine weeks pregnant. The abortion pill is 91 to 93 percent effective for women who are between nine and 10 weeks in pregnancy, Planned Parenthood reported.

The clinic hopes to expand its operations to include surgical abortions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: High School Football Player Says He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend Because It Was Too Late To Get an Abortion

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.