When we face monumental trials in our lives, seeing others who have faced similar challenges and have come through stronger can be a priceless inspiration.

KJ Dyer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is only 2 years old — but he and his family are already facing struggles with his health after an accident.

According to a Facebook post by journalist Karl Torp, Dyer was at Scott Sabolich Prosthetics & Research on Dec. 9, getting his first prosthesis.

“We recently delivered KJ’s first prosthesis and what a day full of excitement, fun and gratitude it was!” Scott Sabolich Prosthetics posted on Dec. 18.

TRENDING: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

Video shows the adorable little boy figuring out how to maneuver using his new leg with the help of a walker.

“He can’t wait to show everyone next week how great he is doing walking on his own!” mom Chelsea Dyer commented on the post.

But there’s something else KJ got while he was at Scott Sabolich that has been an encouragement to many. The same day KJ was there for his prosthesis, 8-time Paralympic international medalist Blake Leeper was there for an appointment as well.

Leeper is a double amputee, but that hasn’t stopped him from making strides in the athletic world.

“Blake Leeper, the world’s fastest amputee came to us about 4 years ago, and after we made his new running prostheses, he broke world records,” Randy Titony, who works at Scott Sabolich Prosthetics, told Storyful, according to KSAZ-TV.

“He returned a few weeks ago for some new legs in his quest to run in the Tokyo Olympic or Paralympics,” Titony continued.

“While at our facility, he met KJ, a little boy receiving his first prosthesis following an accident.”

RELATED: Teens Form Human Chain To Save Lives of Two Children Who Had Fallen Into Icy Pond

The video that has since gone viral not only shows KJ walking on his own, but being coached by an enthusiastic Leeper, who shows off his prosthetics and does his best to make KJ feel at ease.

“I’m ready! I’m ready for you! You’re doing great!” Leeper said to KJ in one video. “You’re doing awesome!”

“Are you ready? Let’s go! Step … by step … by step … by step,” he said, encouraging the little boy every step of the way.

Little KJ may not remember this heartwarming interaction, but he can look back on the video in the future. For now, the athlete’s kindness no doubt warmed the parents’ hearts, which will encourage them as they continue to care for their son.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.