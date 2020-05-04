Weeks After Losing Newborn Son, Reality Star Kara Keough's Father Passes Away

Kara Keough, formerly of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” has had a rough go of things lately. If everything had gone as planned, she’d be enjoying life with her newest son and getting to experience all those wonderful baby and family firsts.

But on April 14 she posted a very unexpected update on Instagram, sharing a photo of a name instead of a newborn baby and detailing the sad news.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am,” she wrote. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Helping other babies to live was a brave and generous move, and it has given an otherwise tragic event a small positive moment. Keough is still grieving, as any mother would, and her posts have been emotional.

“You would have been 3 weeks old today,” she shared on April 27. “You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now.”

“Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them. We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy.”

“Instead … we’re missing you.”

“To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas … thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.”

On Friday, Keough experienced another tragic loss: Her 64-year-old father.

According to Legacy.com, Matt Keough’s cause of death has not been determined or shared.

He played with a variety of baseball teams, most notably the Oakland Athletics, and appeared on RHOC many times.

On Saturday, his daughter posted photos of him and her family along with a short, heartbreaking caption.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she posted.

“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead.”

