Flames come close to houses during the Blue Ridge Fire on Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills, California.
West Coast Faces Biblical Fire Season; Expert Warns 'Every Acre in California Can and Will Burn'

Cameron ArcandMay 14, 2021 at 4:33pm
The most terrifying day of my life was when my family and I were forced to evacuate from the Silverado Fire last October.

My large neighborhood was given little notice before we had to pack up our things and leave, as there was an imminent risk of the flames jumping from the nearby hills and threatening residences.

We were incredibly blessed that our house ended up being saved from the raging fires, but I never want to go through that again.

That is why California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL Fire, Director Thom Porter’s recent comments about the upcoming fire season are incredibly alarming and important.

“Every acre in California can and will burn someday,” Porter said earlier this month, according to KGO-TV.

“I need not say here in the Bay Area how devastating it is when your hillsides are on fire, some of your communities are on fire, and you’re deep in smoke that looks like Armageddon for a week on end.”

Wildfire experts are concerned that because the state is in a drought, fire conditions will be worse this year.

“There’s no sugar coating it. It looks like fire season 2021 is going to be a rough one in California, and throughout much of the West, unfortunately,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told CNN.

“A combination of factors — including short-term severe to extreme drought and long-term climate change — are in alignment for yet another year of exceptionally high risk across much of California’s potentially flammable landscapes,” he added.

Have you experienced the California wildfires firsthand?

There has been an ongoing debate whether the root cause of the fires is poor forest management or climate change, but in reality they likely both play a role.

Electrical companies such as SoCal Edison and PG&E have also been the subject of numerous lawsuits following fires, because their equipment can sometimes lead to the outbreak of these massive fires.

“We know these outages are painful, especially during a pandemic when many [customers] are working and learning from home,” SoCal Edison said last month amid the news of a dangerous fire season, according to City News Service.

“We use Public Safety Power Shutoffs as a last resort during extreme weather conditions so a spark from our equipment does not start a catastrophic wildfire and to keep communities safe. We are making improvements in how we communicate with [customers] and how we help you prepare for emergencies like PSPS.”

Those who live in California or other wildfire-prone regions should be aware of the risk fires pose and have a plan in place in case they do need to evacuate.

Building an emergency safety kit and removing potential fire hazards off of one’s own property are two very effective ways to have some control over the situation.

Unfortunately, the average American cannot do much to stop wildfires from occurring, but they should be aware of the risks such disasters pose to life and personal property.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
