Whistleblower: American Academy of Pediatrics Ignored, Buried Doctors' Major Concerns Over Trans Agenda

It would appear that the American Academy of Pediatrics has traded real scientific inquiry from real doctors for the left’s realpolitik embrace of transgenderism at any cost. Even if that price is paid by their patients.

Comments leaked from the AAP by a whistleblower that are now widely reported by Fox News and the U.K. Daily Mail have shown physicians giving voice to their outrage over not merely the organization’s prescribe-first-ask-questions-later attitude regarding the unknown consequences of puberty-blocking drugs on teens, but of the academy’s efforts to silence their inquiries.

During the academy’s leadership conference earlier this month in Chicago, the group blocked Resolution 27, a motion from five physicians that called for a “rigorous systematic review” to reconsider the policy on treating children with gender dysmorphia, according to the Daily Mail.

The academy also blocked the ability for members to comment on the resolution. As a result, members of the academy took the unprecedented step of voicing their displeasure in the commentary sections of other resolutions on their internal website. the Daily Mail reported.

One physician complained members could “no longer trust the AAP” due to the resolution being “removed” and stated that “debate on the matter was silenced egregiously.” according to the Daily Mail.

“There is NO open dialogue on these medical treatments by the AAP,” another physician objected. “Input from the membership MUST occur.”

The resolution that was blocked appears below. It’s titled “In Support of a Rigorous Systematic Review of Evidence and Policy Update for Management of Pediatric Gender Dysphoria.”

According to Fox News, the AAP responded in a statement.

“Critics of the Academy’s gender-affirming care policy are actively spreading disinformation about what it says,” the statement said. “The truth is that the AAP recommends a compassionate, holistic, and evidence-based approach with no end goal or agenda. The AAP follows the evidence and bases recommendations on the best science.

“When gender-affirming care is necessary and appropriate, it can be lifesaving. It does not push medical treatments or surgery; in fact, for the vast majority of children, it recommends the opposite. The AAP’s recommendations have been mischaracterized and those who suffer the most are the youth who are trying to live their lives as their true selves. The AAP will continue to stand up in support of all children and adolescents, including those who are transgender.”

Several comments leaked to the Daily Mail were damning.

“Before promulgating gender-affirming care, with all of its ethical implications (irreversible bodily changes, sterility, etc.)… don’t we want to be sure this is the best path?” one AAP member wrote.

“What is most needed right now is better research to make sure we do the right thing for our patients,” wrote another.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh explained the problem with the AAP quite succinctly in a recent Twitter thread.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics is the largest association of pediatricians in the country. It is also ideologically captured,” he wrote. “An activist group masquerading as a medical organization. Do a little digging and this fact becomes clear.”

THREAD. The American Academy of Pediatrics is the largest association of pediatricians in the country. It is also ideologically captured. An activist group masquerading as a medical organization. Do a little digging and this fact becomes clear. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2022

He continued, “On the AAP website you can find their policy statement on ‘Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents.’ The whole thing reads like a trans activism manifesto, not a medical guide.”

On the AAP website you can find their policy statement on “Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents.” The whole thing reads like a trans activism manifesto, not a medical guide. pic.twitter.com/I1fPWk0jjK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2022

“In fact the statement cites something called ‘The Gender Book’ as an objective resource for ‘core terms and concepts.’ But the Gender Book is an activist pamphlet, not an objective resource. We know this because its authors say so.”

In fact the statement cites something called “The Gender Book” as an objective resource for “core terms and concepts.” But the Gender Book is an activist pamphlet, not an objective resource. We know this because its authors say so. pic.twitter.com/UW925uEHD4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2022

One of Resolution 27’s authors, Dr. Julia Mason, an Oregon pediatrician, told the Daily Mail that more and more of her colleagues are pushing to “slow down” the mass distribution of puberty-blocking drugs in order to allow time for greater study into gender dysmorphic teens.

She told the Daily Mail, “I’m really disappointed the AAP is being driven by ideology, rather than evidence.”

“They’re embarrassed that they’ve let young activist doctors get them on record in support of gender-affirming care, and now they can’t backtrack. They’ve suppressed my efforts and come up with new rules to hide what we’re trying to say from rank-and-file pediatricians.”

The Daily Mail reported that out of the 45 resolutions raised by the 67,000 members of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Resolution 27 was the only one that was sidelined by “new procedural rules” introduced by the academy in early 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, the academy claims there is consensus among its members for continuing the group’s transgender care model.

In a statement to the publication, the AAP said that while Resolution 27 was not accepted, a different resolution on “increasing education, resources and training to pediatricians” on transgender care is under consideration by the board of directors, the Daily Mail reported.

Suffice it to say: In the opinion of the AAP, the group’s model of “transgender care” doesn’t need to be re-examined — the doctors who disagree just need to be re-educated.

