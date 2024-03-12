White House Accused of 'Next Level Gaslighting' as It Uses Word Games to Try to Get Biden Out of Laken Riley Mess

Did President Joe Biden apologize on national television for using the word “illegal” to describe a man who crossed the southern border illegally and is suspected in the brutal murder of a young American woman?

White House deputy press secretary Olivia Daltonta doesn’t think so.

During an Air Force One media briefing on Monday, a reporter prefaced a question by saying Biden has “apologized for calling Laken Riley’s killer an ‘illegal.'”

“Does — does he feel like he needs to apologize to illegal immigrants for calling them what they are — or using the term ‘illegal’?” the reporter asked, according to a White House transcript.

Dalton went on the offensive:

“Well, first of all, I want to be really clear about something,” she said. “The president absolutely did not apologize. There was no apology anywhere in that conversation. He did not apologize.

“He used a different word.”

It’s true that Biden didn’t use the word “apologize.” But he did express “regret” for using the word at the State of the Union to describe Jose Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan imgrant suspected in Riey’s death.

Ibarra is a Venezuelan who had already been arrested for crossing the border illegally by federal authorities. Back in the country again, he is suspected of killing

Riley.

The death was unnecessary and could have been prevented if Biden used his power to close the border instead of undoing every one of former President Donald Trump’s border policies and opening the floodgates of illegal immigration.

Thus, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia endeavored to Biden out as the president was giving his State of the Union address to Congress.

In his response to the cry by Greene to introduce Riley’s murder into the address, Biden tried to temper emotions using his own loss of his son to relate to the parents of Riley. That was the first mistake. You can’t even compare the two, given how each death came about.

Then Biden — who couldn’t pronounce Laken’s name correctly — described Ibarra as “illegal’ as opposed to using the gentler, fuzzier word of “undocumented” as seemingly agreed upon by the Democrats and the left.

When asked by Jonathan Capehart, host of MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show” and “The Sunday Show” if he regretted using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Ibarra, Biden stated that he should have used the word “undocumented.” He’d go onto say that these people built our country.

These people didn’t build our country, Mr. President. Plenty of immigrants did but not these people who are flooding our borders illegally and knowingly, while destroying the way of life for United States citizens. One of the few honest moments Biden actually shared with the nation was when he responded to a question while at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

According to NBC News, Biden was asked, “Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night, sir?”

Biden replied, “Well, I probably — I don’t re — technically not supposed to be here,” he responded.

That was Biden being honest during one of the few times he has been. Many Americans probably didn’t recognize it, so unfamiliar it is from our president and this administration.

Many, however, are characterizing Biden’s statements to Capeheart as an “apology,” which kicks up the emotional impact of an already-emotional case.

In an audio recording shared on X, Dalton put a nail in the subject by stating, “Audio: Biden “absolutely did not apologize” for calling Laken Riley’s alleged killer “an illegal” during State of the Union, says principal deputy press sec. Olivia Dalton”

AUDIO: Biden “absolutely did not apologize” for calling Laken Riley’s alleged killer “an illegal” during State of the Union, says principal deputy press sec. Olivia Dalton pic.twitter.com/yHJQaBeY50 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2024

But that didn’t satisfy the critics. One comment on X described the response as “Next level gaslighting”

Next level gaslighting — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) March 11, 2024

While others “liked” this comment, another wrote that the word “apology” wasn’t necessary for an apology. Biden’s sentiment was clear, the user wrote.

“Biden said ‘I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.’ What do you call that?”

Biden said “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.” What do you call that? — James DePorre (@RevShark) March 11, 2024

Regardless, whatever you want to call what Biden did, Laken Riley is still dead.

That’s the real matter at hand. That is the one we need to fix immediately.

Word soup can be dealt with following that. And it should be because this word manipulation liberals continue to do is designed to makes crimes more palatable and that’s a problem.

But getting caught up in the weeds at this juncture is wasted energy, especially as your child could be next.

