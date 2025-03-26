White House Adviser at Center of Chat Leak Speaks Out: 'It's Embarrassing'

This probably isn’t the way national security adviser Mike Waltz wanted to become a household name, but he’s not shirking from it.

For the unaware, Waltz has come under intense scrutiny after the bombshell revelation that The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly included in a group text conversation that discussed military operations against Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The text chain, which took place on the Signal messaging app, involved some big hitters in the White House, including Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

President Donald Trump eventually revealed that it was one of Waltz’s staffers that mistakenly included Goldberg, thrusting the national security adviser into an uncomfortable spotlight.

(Trump has made clear he has no intentions of dismissing Waltz.)

And while the mistake was undoubtedly a bad blunder, Waltz was still more than willing to speak about it.

In an interview with Fox News, Waltz elaborated on the “embarrassing” snafu while speaking with the network’s Laura Ingraham Tuesday.

The two initially began speaking about how — of all the possible wrong numbers to have been on that text chain — it was a specifically anti-Trump journalist who was privy to the messages.

“Is someone in your intel team trying to cause trouble here?” asked Ingraham. “Because that’s the scuttlebutt out there.”

“No,” Waltz flatly responded. “This is a great group, the president has a great team, this is not [Trump’s] first term.”

Waltz then pivoted, noting that — setting aside the accidental Goldberg addition — the operation was a success, and nobody has been focusing on that.

“They don’t want to talk about the success here,” Waltz said. “They don’t want to talk about the hostages getting released. They don’t want to talk about the Black Sea ceasefire that we just put in place today.”

You can watch the whole segment below:







Waltz did take ownership of the mistake, as well.

“So they want to focus on this. It’s embarrassing, yes,” Waltz said. “We’re gonna to get to the bottom of it.”

He later noted, “Look, we made a mistake, we’re moving forward, and we’re going to continue to knock it out of the park for this president.”

He added, “Look at what he’s gotten done in under two months.”

