White House Trolls Establishment Media in Press Release: ‘What You Need To Know About MS-13 Animals’

After the mainstream media took President Donald Trump’s remarks last week about the violent MS-13 gang out of context, the White House dug in its heels Monday with full-fledged descriptions of the horrific deeds of the “animals” who are part of the gang.

In a statement titled, “What You Need To Know About The Violent Animals Of MS-13” that was posted on its website, the Trump White House explained in graphic terms why Trump chose the language he did to talk about gang members.

Last week, the president called MS-13 members “animals.” The comment grew into a tempest-in-the-Twittersphere when multiple media outlets reported incorrectly that Trump used the term to describe illegal immigrants. Some outlets did retract their reporting, although The Washington Post has doubled down on its attacks against Trump for using the term.

Trump has refused to apologize.

“I’m referring, and you know I’m referring, to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in,” Trump said last week, The New York Times reported.

“We have laws that are laughed at on immigration. So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals. And guess what — I always will.”

The White House statement said, “The violent animals of MS-13 have committed heinous, violent attacks in communities across America” and that “too many innocent Americans have fallen victim to the unthinkable violence of MS-13’s animals.”

The White House statement notes the 2016 slayings of two Long Island girls, for which MS-13 was blamed. The statement quoted police officials as saying said the murders “show a level of brutality that is close to unmatched.”

The statement offers a gruesome reminder that MS-13 is violent, citing a Maryland case in which “MS-13’s animals are accused of stabbing a man more than 100 times and then decapitating him, dismembering him and ripping his heart out of his body.”

When a 15-year-old human trafficking victim fell into MS-13’s hands in Maryland, the “MS-13 animals used a bat and took turns beating her nearly 30 times in total,” the statement said.

The scale of MS-13 is vast, the statement notes. “Nearly 40 percent of all murders in Suffolk County, New York between January 2016 and June 2017 were tied to MS-13,” it said.

The statement also said MS-13 leaders in El Salvador are working to forge connections with domestic gangs.

“In their motto, the animals of MS-13 make clear their goal is to ‘kill, rape, control.’ The gang has more than 10,000 members in the United States spreading violence and suffering,” the statement said, adding “President Trump’s entire Administration is working tirelessly to bring these violent animals to justice.”

Trump is likely to continue his attacks against MS-13. On Wednesday, Trump will appear at a Suffolk County, New York event, the New York Post reported. Last year, he used a Suffolk County venue to level attacks against MS-13.

In his 2017 speech, Trump said MS-13 has “transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields,” The Washington Post reported.

“They’re animals. We cannot tolerate, as a society, the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful, vibrant people,” Trump said last year.

“For many years, they exploited America’s weak borders and immigration enforcement,” Trump said then. “They are there right now because of weak political leadership … and in many cases police who are not allowed to do their job because they have a pathetic mayor or a mayor who does not know what’s going on.”

