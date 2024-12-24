'Wholesome' Disney Happily Orders 2nd Season of Sick Show with 'Severe' Sex, Nudity

Disney continues to widen the rift from its once-wholesome, G-rated content.

The entertainment giant once known for heartwarming classics like “Snow White” and “Cinderella” now spins tales of a much different kind.

Disney+ announced season two of “Rivals,” a series based on Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel of the same title, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The series is a sprawling nighttime soap opera with a vast cast of characters who plot, scheme, have affairs with people’s husbands and wives, and all kinds of craziness,” as a writer at Medium described the show.

Set in 1980s England, the drama is about two powerful British men who have a longstanding rivalry, which eventually comes to a head, according to Apple TV+.

But more than anything else, the show is known for its gratuitous sex scenes.

“Let’s just say that the plot is secondary here. There’s a lot of scandal and a lot of betrayal, but mostly, a lot of sex,” a writer from “The EveryGirl” said about the show.

Season one currently streams on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K. and internationally, according to Variety.

IMDb gave the show a “Severe” label in the “Sex & Nudity” category.

Judging by IMDb’s list of potentially offensive content found in the show, it’s clear why:

“Extensive sex, female nudity & scantily clad females in lingerie & skimpy bikinis with pervasive sexualized imagery, some male rear nudity & an obscured female & male full frontal,” the list included.

It went on: “Explicit sexual discourse & graphic audio with excessive infidelity, promiscuity & wife swapping inclusive of voyeurism & lengthy vivid sex montages.”

Disney seems to have no reservations about its graphic content.

In 2016, it sued the content moderator VidAngel for copyright infringement, according to the Christian Post.

VidAngel is a streaming service that filters out foul language, nudity, violence and other inappropriate content from movies and series.

The company streamed about 800 titles owned by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros and was ultimately ordered to pay $62.4 million in damages, according to the Post.

Parents Television Council President Tim Winter issued a statement following the Disney v. VidAngel ruling.

Winter said it was “beyond ironic” that Disney would sue to “prevent the filtering of graphic sex, violence, profanity and other explicit content from movies. Indeed it is tragic.”

