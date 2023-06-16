Is Whoopi Leaving 'The View'? Ex-Comedian Expresses Interest in Hosting Iconic TV Show

If Whoopi Goldberg had it her way, she would give two consonants and buy a vowel to complete the word: job.

“The View” co-host revealed on Tuesday’s show that she would want to be the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” if given the opportunity.

The revelation came while Ken Jennings, a former game show contestant and now a show host of “Jeopardy!,” joined the daytime show to promote his new book.

“Whoopi wants the job,” Joy Behar stated.

“I want that job,” Goldberg bluntly said. “I think it would be lots of fun.”

Jennings quipped earlier, “Over 40 years, and the price of the vowel hasn’t gone up one penny. Nobody controls inflation like Pat Sajak.”

Goldberg agreed and said, “That’s right.”

Jennings previously joked that hopefully, the show has a plan for who will replace the iconic host Pat Sajak.

“Hopefully, ‘Wheel’ has got an envelope somewhere that says, ‘What to do when Pat packs it in.’”

Jennings had a unique perspective on being a game show host, as he is one.

“The host has to do everything the contestants do at the same speed as they do,” he said.

Behar added that she would spin the letters on the “Wheel of Fortune” board around if Goldberg became host.







“I think Sara [Haines] and I could be Vanna White. We’ll take turns walking back and forth pointing to the letters,” she said.

Sajak announced Monday on Twitter that the 41st season of the iconic show would be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” he said.

“Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak holds the title for the longest career as a game show host, according to Guinness World Records.

He broke the record in March 2019 after being with the show for 35 years and 198 days at the time.

