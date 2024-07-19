Share
Wife of Trump-Russia Hoax Peddler Indicted in US Court, Accused of Being a Foreign Agent

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2024 at 7:22am
A former CIA analyst has been indicted on charges that she secretly worked for the South Korean government.

Sue Mi Terry, who at one time was a member of the National Security Council, began working for South Korea in 2013, according to CNN.

“At the direction of ROK (Republic of Korea) government officials, Terry advocated ROK policy positions, including in published articles and during media appearances, disclosed nonpublic U.S. government information to ROK intelligence officers, and facilitated access for ROK government officials to U.S. government officials,” the indictment against her said.

Terry is the wife of Max Boot, a columnist with The Washington Post, according to the Daily Beast.

In one column for the newspaper, Boot offered 18 reasons why Trump could be a Russian asset. Boot’s Post biography said he covered national security issues.

In return for peddling secrets, Terry received $37,000, a $3,450 Louis Vuitton handbag, a $2,950 Bottega Veneta handbag, a $2,845 Dolce & Gabbana coat and dinners at pricey restaurants.

She also wrote opinion pieces advocating for South Korean positions on issues.

Has American been infiltrated by foreign agents?

Iva Zorić, a representative for the Council on Foreign Relations, for which Terry currently works, said she was put on administrative leave after the indictment, CNN reported.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” Zorić said.

The indictment claimed that in June 2022 she took part in a private North Korea policy briefing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. When the meeting was done, according to the indictment, she passed “detailed handwritten notes” of the session to her handler.

A representative of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said, “The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are in close communication regarding the indictment related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

Terry worked for the CIA before leaving in 2008 and was director for Japan, Korea, and Oceanic affairs for the National Security Council during the administrations of former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama.

Lee Wolosky, Terry’s lawyer, said the indictment distorted “the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States,” according to The New York Times.

“Dr. Terry has not held a security clearance for over a decade, and her views on matters relating to the Korean Peninsula have been consistent over many years,” Wolosky said. “In fact, she was a harsh critic of the South Korean government during times this indictment alleges that she was acting on its behalf.”

“Once the facts are made clear, it will be evident the government made a significant mistake,” he said.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District, said Terry had “sold out her positions and influence” for personal gain.

“The charges brought should send a clear message to those in public policy who may be tempted to sell their expertise to a foreign government to think twice and ensure you are in accordance with the law.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




