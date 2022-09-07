The popular kids’ show “Peppa Pig” has introduced a lesbian couple to the story and it is getting backlash.

In an episode called “Families,” Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her same-sex parents, GB News reported.

As Peppa Pig, Suzy Sheep and Danny Dog are drawing pictures of their families, their classmate Penny Polar Bear draws a picture of two female polar bears in dresses.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy,” Penny says to Peppa. “One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

This immediately stirred up comments across Twitter.

“That’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. What a shame. Education not indoctrination,” Nick Buckley, a British political candidate and writer, tweeted.

That’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. What a shame. Education not indoctrination. https://t.co/ndEOCI4Ztt — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) September 7, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun reported on Reddit users criticizing the lesbian couple introduction, asking why that sort of political correctness needs to be in a show meant for pre-school children.

“This is pointless virtue-signalling. Little children should not be exposed to this kind of political correctness in a cartoon,” one user wrote.

“Parents should decide when to have these conversations with kids. Peppa Pig should stay out of it,” another commented.

The move to put a lesbian polar bear couple onto the show came after there was a petition calling for a same-sex couple to be on “Peppa Pig.”

“Peppa Pig is one of the most popular TV shows for young children and has won numerous British Academy Children’s Awards,” the petition explained.

“However, despite there being six series and over 250 episodes produced so far, none of the families feature same-sex parents,” it continued.

“Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal. This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance,” the petition added. “Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it too.”

The petition gained 23,893 supporters.

“Peppa Pig” is one of the most widely watched children’s shows, even in the U.S., Fatherly reported.

Just in the last 30 days, the U.S. demand for “Peppa Pig” is 16.5 times greater than the demand for an average TV series, Parrot Analytics reported.

According to those same analytics, “Peppa Pig” is in the 98th percentile in the children’s genre.

“This means Peppa Pig has higher demand than 98.0% of all Children titles in the United States,” Parrot Analytics reported.

The “Peppa Pig” YouTube channel alone has 28.4 million subscribers.

So now millions of children in the U.S. and throughout the world have been introduced to the concept of same-sex marriage on a show meant for pre-schoolers.

