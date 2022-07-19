Share
Commentary

Will Tucker Ever Run for President? Carlson Visits Key Electoral State, Gives New Answer We've Never Heard Before

 By Michael Austin  July 19, 2022 at 8:09am
Share

In the past, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has always said he would never run for president.

As recently as early July, Carlson said as much, adding “I’ve never been motivated by the power to control people.”

Then, on Friday, something changed.

For perhaps the first time, when asked if he would run for president, Carlson would not give a definitive “no.”

Here was his response.

Trending:
Governor Confirms Mass Casualty Crash on Highway; Freakish Weather Blamed

During a panel at The Family Leadership Summitt in Des Moines Iowa, Tucker was asked point blank if he would run in 2024.

Should Tucker Carlson run for president?

“When you come back to next year’s summit, will you be the Fox News TV host interviewing potential presidential hopefuls, or will you be a presidential hopeful?” the interviewer asked.

“God knows what the future holds,” Carlson answered.

The Fox News host then elaborated on what he believes to be the biggest problems faced by the country currently.

“The people I’m maddest at in the world are the people who don’t do their duty and leave the vulnerable exposed,” he said.

“It’s the dad who leaves his kids — that’s a guy, I’d just like to punch him in the face. I mean it because that’s your duty. Those are your children, and you left. You don’t care about them.”

“That’s the most basic violation there is. It’s not what the enemy does to you; it’s what people charged with ensuring your welfare do to you.”

Related:
Doctor Brings Up Biden's Medical Diagnosis from Last Year That May Explain His Bike Fall

It was at this moment that Tucker revealed, in this metaphor, the absentee father represented leaders in the Republican Party.

“There’s a reason that Republican voters chose Trump,” Carlson said.

“The average Republican voter is not represented in a meaningful way by his or her leaders in Washington, and I cannot stress that enough.”

Perhaps this is Tucker explaining why he may eventually be forced to throw his hat into the ring for president.

Regardless, it appears that his current plans are to continue course as normal.

“I have every intention of staying in the job that I’m blessed to have, but I’m going to keep hammering that, not because I want to weaken the Republican Party, no, because the Republican Party is our only option. That’s it,” he said.

“We need immediate attention and help. This is an SOS moment.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Will Tucker Ever Run for President? Carlson Visits Key Electoral State, Gives New Answer We've Never Heard Before
Los Angeles Deploys 'Water Police' to Tattle on People They Think Are Using Too Much
Antifa in Full Retreat After Plan to Attack Honky Tonk Bar Goes Sideways When Bikers Roll Up
We Finally Know Who Uvalde Police Chief Was Calling During Shooting, And It Will Make You Sick to Your Stomach
Gorka: If the World Ends in 12 Years Like AOC Said, Can We At Least Drill in America Like They Do in Saudi?
See more...

Conversation