Winner of $450 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Steps Forward

The lucky winner of the recent $450 million Mega Millions jackpot is not even old enough to buy his own celebratory drink.

Twenty-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey, Florida, was the only winner of the fourth-biggest prize in the history of the Mega Millions lottery drawing.

Missler, who bought his ticket last week at a local 7-Eleven convenience store, turned it in to the headquarters of the Florida Lottery on Friday afternoon. He was accompanied by his father and his lawyer.

Missler decided to take a lump-sum payment of roughly $281.9 million, a massive return on his original $10 investment.

Winner of the $451 Million Mega Millions Jackpot is 20-year-old Shane Missler of Florida. He's taking the lump sum payout of $281,874,999. His investment was five tickets for $10. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2018

Despite the overwhelming odds against him, Missler said in a statement released by the Florida Lottery that he had “a feeling” he might get lucky. After finding out he had the winning numbers, he first called his brother to tell him the good news.

Then, he told his father the following morning.

A Facebook status update reportedly made by Missler the night he won provides insight into what was going through his mind as he realized he was about to become fabulously wealthy.

“Oh. My. God,” Missler wrote on Jan. 5, the night of the drawing.

Prior to winning the lottery, Missler worked for a local background screening company, though he has since quit.

Missler said he plans on using his money to “pursue” what he loves, help his family and “do some good” in the world.

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me,” he said in an additional statement, this one to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future.”

The money will be put into a trust — appropriately titled “Secret 007, LLC.” — that Missler will be the managing member of.

Missler particularly emphasized that he is a big believer in maintaining a positive outlook on life, then reaping whatever reward comes his way.

“If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” Missler said. “I look forward to the future.”

The lottery winner seems to echo these sentiments on his social media accounts.

His Twitter page is full of inspirational quotes, while his Instagram bio reads, “I wake up everyday saying ‘Thank you,'” as well as “Chase your dreams.”

Missler plans to move from Florida to the New England area. According to his social media pages, he is a fan of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

