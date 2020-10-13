'WJ Live': WHO Admits What Conservatives Have Been Saying for Months

Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

Will the left marginalize progressives by criticizing Amy Coney Barrett? Are the NBA’s poor ratings a repercussion of virtue signaling? Did the World Health Organization just admit it was wrong?

0:53 — Are NBA fans getting tired of the organization’s virtue signaling?

10:58 — Are lockdowns more damaging than the left wants you to believe?

19:55 — Will the left lose progressive support if they continue to be so harsh toward Amy Coney Barrett?

25:47 — Will the Supreme Court overturn rulings like Roe v. Wade, Obergefell v. Hodges or National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius?

“I think that with all of that divisiveness in politics, I think people want politics out of their sports and out of their entertainment. And whether or not they recognize it and actively go out and boycott, I think they still are kind of voting with their wallets on what they’re watching.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

“The left is really good at painting you as a bigot or a jerk if you disagree with whatever the counterculture’s newest oppression Olympics game is.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

“You should listen to the experts with a critical eye. … They may very well know what they’re talking about. They may have an agenda.” — Joe Setyon

“Something should have been done sooner to either combat the WHO’s, you know, authoritarian narrative that we have to lock down or something along those lines.” — Bryan Chai

“This shouldn’t be a political issue, it should be an issue about freedom and public health.” — Joe Setyon

“Mainstream progressives are going to see this as blatant sexism, conservatives are going to see this as blatant sexism, the center left, who the left really needs to galvanize, is going to see this as deceptive and sexist.” — Michael Austin

“This should be a slam dunk success story that they should be touting, but instead they’re trying to tear down.” — Bryan Chai

“It doesn’t matter what she personally believes, what matters is what has come before and what is in the Constitution.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

CBS’ “60 Minutes” gets higher ratings than the NBA’s closing game | The Western Journal

Experts raise concerns over economic impact of lockdowns | The Western Journal

WHO admits lockdowns shouldn’t be primary COVID response | The Western Journal

CDC director calls for schools to reopen in light of an increase in the suicide rate among high school students | The Western Journal

Slate calls Amy Coney Barrett a “shameless, cynical careerist” | Slate

Leslie McAdoo Gordon criticizes Amy Coney Barrett’s attire | Twitter

Joe Biden exposes the left’s hatred for the impartiality of the Supreme Court | The Western Journal

