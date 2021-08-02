Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': Graphic Content Warning: Crowd Horrified by School's Pornographic Books

Grant Atkinson August 2, 2021 at 1:56pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.

These books that were made available to children will make your stomach churn.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Trump Puts Democrats on Notice with 'Virtually Unprecedented' Midterm Fundraising Haul

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
California Voters Approved Animal Rights Law in 2018, Now Face a Bacon Apocalypse as Pork from Only 4% of US Farms Makes the Cut
'WJ Live': Graphic Content Warning: Crowd Horrified by School's Pornographic Books
NYT Drops All Pretenses of Wanting a Fair Election, Publishes Total Attack on Voting Citizens
It Looks Like People Are Facing Total Medical Tyranny as Military Rolls Into Major City to Enforce COVID Lockdowns
TX Cop Says Border Patrol Turned Illegals Loose Because They're COVID-Positive
See more...

Conversation