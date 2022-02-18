Share
Video

'WJ Live': Hate Crime? BLM Candidate Allegedly Fires Gun at Jewish Mayoral Candidate

 By Rachel Bratton  February 18, 2022 at 2:57pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



The rhetoric Black Lives Matter pushes is extremely dangerous.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
'We Are Going to Be Like Cuba Soon': Customers Shocked When They Find Jacked-Up Car Prices at Dealerships

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




'WJ Live': Hate Crime? BLM Candidate Allegedly Fires Gun at Jewish Mayoral Candidate
'WJ Live': China's Olympics: US Defectors, Uyghur Torchbearer and Alleged Cheating
'WJ Live': Megan Rapinoe Humiliated: Woke Soccer Star Gets the Worst News of Her Career
'WJ Live': Zucker Resigns, Whoopi Suspended - World Braces Itself Amid Leftist Meltdowns
'WJ Live': Whoopi Goldberg Makes Shocking Statement - The Holocaust Was Not About Race
See more...

Conversation