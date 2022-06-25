Although they’ve had nearly two months to absorb the blow of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, we knew the left would take the final ruling hard. And they did not disappoint.

Progressives immediately took to the streets to protest this violation of their “rights.” Politicians, from President Joe Biden on down, distorted the truth in angry rants about the end of safe and legal abortions in America, which only exposed the Democratic Party’s lies and hypocrisy further.

But liberals really needn’t worry. Corporate America has their back.

Woke companies reacted to the bombshell ruling by vowing to their employees that, regardless of where they live, they will be reimbursed for the cost of travel to the nearest state that allows the consequence-free killing of the unborn on demand.

Social media feeds filled up with statements from corporations seeking first to establish their progressive bona fides and then to reassure their panicked employees that every woman who wants an abortion can have one.

Determined to safeguard this “sacred right,” all of these companies willfully ignore the sanctity of life.

Dick’s Sporting Goods president and CEO Lauren Hobart’s message to employees was especially contemptible. It began as follows: “At DICK’S, our teammates are the heart of our business, and we are committed to protecting their health and well-being.”

It’s hard to reconcile a company’s concern for its employees’ “health and well-being” with the brutality of what it’s facilitating.

.@DICKS promises employees they will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses to get an abortion pic.twitter.com/nIuHfAiGpY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Bank of America announced it was expanding coverage for “healthcare-related travel.”

.@BankofAmerica just sent a memo to employees stating that they expanded coverage for healthcare-related travel pic.twitter.com/LV9G3DcsYf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Disney, whose glaring wokeness has already resulted in a nearly 50 percent haircut in the price of its stock over the past year, hopped on the bandwagon.

.@Disney just sent this email to their employees, assuring them that they will pay for their travel costs to get an abortion pic.twitter.com/XDLGP4CiJD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

PayPal, Expedia and others quickly followed.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson addressed this issue on Friday night, asking, “Notice that it’s abortion that is the red line for them. Abortion. Of all the issues, why is that so important to them?”

“It’s obvious why it’s so important to America’s corporations, almost all of whom immediately weighed in to say, ‘We’ll fly you to get an abortion in the state of your choice,'” Carlson told viewers.

“Why? Well, of course, employees without families are loyal to the company and, of course, it’s much cheaper to pay for an abortion than it is to pay for maternity leave or an extra name on the insurance policy,” he said. “So it’s all about the money for corporate America. It always is. Families are bad for big corporations. Therefore, they’re against families.”

While I don’t see this as the only reason why big business supports abortion, it’s hard to argue that companies don’t benefit financially from their employees’ abortions.

Money is power and unfortunately, for many, that trumps the lives of the unborn.

