When it comes to picking the most contemptible figures in modern leftist politics, there’s no shortage of heavy hitters from which to choose.

President Joe Biden immediately comes to mind, though the argument could be made that he’s more hollow puppet than evil mastermind at this stage of his career. Of course, Vice President Kamala Harris is just aggressively unlikable, for a myriad of reasons. Ditto Hillary Clinton. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are a vile rendition of Statler and Waldorf for the real world. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is his own slimy brand of unlikable. And can someone please out an all-points bulletin for Pete Buttigieg?

But let this writer suggest a dark horse candidate to be the worst of them all: Rhonda “Randi” Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union.

If that name sounds at all familiar to you, it’s because Weingarten is the far-left activist who has been scampering around and gaslighting most Americans into thinking that she’s somehow pro-education.

She’s just not.

Weingarten is a bully, liar and just all-around unpleasant human being who clearly got drunk with power when COVID-19 countermeasures gave teachers unions outsized influence over reopening society.

Given all that, it should come as little surprise that when Weingarten posted a “must read” article from a left-wing media outlet to X, the platform formerly called Twitter, she was promptly set ablaze in the comments (which, to her minimal credit, she had not turned off — or had forgotten to turn off).

American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why.- must read https://t.co/x8ZDBhAFA0 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) August 19, 2023

Weingarten on Saturday shared a Washington Post article that claimed to be “the first in a series of reports examining what is fueling the visceral feeling many Americans have that their government does not represent them.”

Penned by chief correspondent Dan Balz and data intern Clara Ence Morse and titled “American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why,” the article started promisingly enough.

It purported to explore the growing division (ironically, perhaps the only thing Americans can agree on) in the country, which would be a fascinating subject from an outlet not owned by Jeff Bezos.

In this case, however, the lengthy article lost all steam about a quarter of the way through. After covering interesting topics such as “distrust in government” and “polarization,” the report degenerated into some wretched combination of word vomit and a fifth-grade school report.

(It speaks volumes about the American education system that one of its purported leaders thinks that this article is a “must read.”)

The whole thing became derivative dreck that somehow connected core American tenets such as the Electoral College and Supreme Court to the growing division in the country.

The great irony is that people like Weingarten and outlets like The Washington Post are as responsible for the growing division in this country as anyone or anything — but, of course, people of Weingarten’s ilk could never have that sort of self-introspection.

Thankfully, there are other X users to force that introspection onto them.

“Civics isn’t your thing, is it?” one person responded.

“Hell, Schoolhouse Rock would have explained things for you in five minutes.”

Civics isn’t your thing, is it? Hell, Schoolhouse Rock would have explained things for you in five minutes. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 19, 2023

Education freedom advocate and frequent Weingarten rival Corey DeAngelis got in a couple of good shots, reminding the union boss that whatever division exists in this country, she had a hand in it:

this you? pic.twitter.com/TEIyoIe81f — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 20, 2023

Another X user also saw fit to remind Weingarten about how her actions helped to drive division in this country:

“The result is that today, a minority of the population can exercise outsize influence on policies and leadership, leading many Americans increasingly to feel that the government is a captive of minority rule.” They must be talking about that time you told the CDC to recommend… — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) August 19, 2023

There were countless other biting responses to Weingarten’s post — some fit for reprint and others not so much.

Regardless, the overwhelming consensus was that this was a bad X post from an even worse representative of education.

Given her actions and the contents of her post, it’s hard to argue with that consensus.

