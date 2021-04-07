To protest supposed racial inequities with regard to voting, Major League Baseball pulled the plug on its scheduled All-Star Game and annual draft in Atlanta, which is majority black, and will now host both events in Denver, which is overwhelmingly white.

Georgia’s lawmakers last month instituted common-sense election reforms after the Peach State was among a handful of states that, objectively speaking, completely botched the 2020 election.

No serious observers in the model state of Florida would look north and find themselves in awe of how Georgia handled the election. Look no farther than Chatham, Dekalb and Fulton counties for evidence of just how bad Georgia got it — and that’s in addition to the mess that mail-in voting made of things.

What did lawmakers do?

They did something sensible. They passed a law that requires IDs for absentee ballots and they outlawed electioneering within 150 feet of the polls. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start. But from what we’re told by Democrats, and now “woke” corporations and sports leagues, assuming that minority Americans are capable of even obtaining IDs is racist. That, in and of itself, actually sounds pretty racist.

In any event, Georgia has been summarily disavowed by Fortune 500 companies and MLB. League Commissioner Rob Manfred had plenty to say when he stuck his league’s nose in Georgia’s election security efforts last week.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

Here is the full release from MLB. The money line from commission Rob Manfred: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/3tghCUDM47 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2021

Manfred added that baseball would find a new host city, and it has. In its pursuit of social justice, MLB landed in one of the whitest and most affluent major cities in the country: Denver, Colorado.

Denver, if you’ve never been, is a fine enough city. Aside from the air of liberal supremacy over many of the people and the stench of marijuana smoke along the 16th Street Mall downtown, it has some nice views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. The city also has now the benefit of raking in what will be millions of dollars for hosting both MLB events, and those are millions of dollars that minority Georgians will miss out on. How woke is that?

Since professional baseball is suddenly concerned about demographics and inequities, let’s look at a few of them.

According to the Census Bureau’s latest information, 76.1 percent of Denver’s 727,211 residents identify solely as white, whereas blacks make up only 9.2 percent of the total population.

Per the same source, 51 percent of Atlanta’s 506,811 residents are black, while 40.9 percent identify as being white. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about 30 percent of Atlanta’s small businesses are black-owned.

Simply put, in order to stick it to alleged racism, Manfred and the rest of the spineless corporate suits in baseball just abandoned one of the country’s blackest major cities to surround themselves with white, liberal Subaru drivers in the high plains of Colorado.

Georgia: Voter ID, 17 days of early voting.

Colorado: Voter ID, 15 days of early voting. Atlanta is 51% Black.

Denver is 9.2% Black. The @MLB is moving the #MLBAllStarGame out of ATL which has more day-of voting rights than CO? The Wokes are at it again, folks. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 6, 2021

Residents in Atlanta are also poorer than those of Denver, per the Census Bureau. The median household income in Denver is $68,592, while the median household income in Atlanta is $59,948. According to Census figures, 12 percent of Denverites are living in poverty while a disturbing 20.8 percent of Atlantans are poor.

Yet, in order to fight inequity, we were told, Major League Baseball packed up and left Georgia.

Colorado, by the way, requires voters to present IDs when voting at the polls. So, what was the point in the league abandoning a city that is poorer and blacker than the one it has chosen instead? Apparently optics and a loyalty to the Democratic Party.

Professional baseball has become just another leftist institution that places virtue signaling over virtue. Georgia’s new law won’t hurt black Americans, at least not unless you’re racist enough to believe that minorities can’t navigate their way to a DMV.

Baseball, and not politicians, has hurt black people in the Peach State. Despite what woke sports tells us, black people are fully capable of obtaining IDs.

Those hardworking many who came through the coronavirus pandemic on the other side could have used the income generated from hosting two of baseball’s biggest events.

Manfred and the partisan MLB denied black small business owners in Atlanta a chance for such an economic boost, and for no apparent reason, other than pure politics. Nobody of any color should forget that — no matter how many fans the Texas Rangers managed to pack into a game this week.

Conservatives need to get serious about boycotting baseball until the league is brought to its knees and forced to relinquish its leftist political positions.

