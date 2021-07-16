Not content with a steep ratings decline for the partisan political charade that was the 2020 season, the NFL will double down on “wokeness” and intends to play the so-called black national anthem this coming season, per a report.

Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that social justice messages on the field and players’ helmets will be back this year, as will other divisive initiatives.

“They’re bringing back a lot of elements from last year,” a league source told the outlet.

Additionally, the NFL will play the “black national anthem” prior to key games, including the Super Bowl, the report said.

“The NFL also plans to make ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ — often referred to as the Black national anthem — a prominent part of all big league events, said sources,” Michael McCarthy with Front Office Sports reported. “They will likely highlight victims of racial injustice with a ‘Say Their Stories’ project, as well.”

If you thought the NFL performing Black National Anthem was a one-year thing after George Floyd protests, think again. League plans to feature “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in all “tentpole” events, including Kickoff Game, Super Bowl and the NFL Draft.https://t.co/uh30Ig4hnK — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 14, 2021

Many fans abandoned the NFL last season as it embraced the leftist Black Lives Matter movement and officially encouraged players to protest during the national anthem.

Perhaps the league’s bigwigs have quit trying to run a profitable business. Maybe their backs are up against the wall as the Marxists on the left continue their assault on American tradition and national unity.

In either event, professional football fans who intend to watch their team this year likely can count on seeing a lot more of this:

Say His Name: Christian Taylor

Christian is one of the many individuals being honored by players and coaches this season through the NFL’s helmet decal program.#SayTheirStories: https://t.co/vwi75WmNxr pic.twitter.com/BEkxiV8Tb7 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2020

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Through @InspireChange, the NFL has committed $250 million to social justice causes over the next 10 years. Where does it all go? @NateBurleson explains how that money is impacting communities across America. To learn more, visit https://t.co/ZvnTkUrtp6. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/a2forroBz3 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2021

Apparently abysmal ratings are immaterial to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and those around him.

Just a reminder: The league lost big last year when it comes to attracting eyeballs, and it was in spite of that fact that more people than ever were home to watch games on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“After two years of ratings growth, in 2020 the audience for the 17-week regular season NFL games dipped across all broadcast and cable networks. According to Nielsen, excluding rescheduled games because of the pandemic, the 2020 regular season averaged 15.4 million viewers (live + same day), a 7% decline from the previous regular season. It was the lowest average audience since 2017,” Forbes reported.

As recently as 2015, the formerly apolitical NFL attracted an average of 18.7 million people for regular season games.

Those days are gone, as is any semblance of a search for unity and entertainment that sporting events are supposed to offer.

The Marxists are back again in 2021 and are apparently out to see just how low they can drive ratings this year.

Ratings for the playoffs weren’t as bad, but that leaves one major question: What does the NFL plan to do when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, arguably its 43-year-old main attraction, retires?

