Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against Noah Fant #87 of the Denver Broncos after an interception during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against Noah Fant #87 of the Denver Broncos after an interception during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

NFL Goes to New Extreme, Launches 'Football Is Gay' Campaign

Jack Davis June 28, 2021 at 4:48pm
One week after  Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the league is beating the Pride Month drum in a new campaign.

“Football is gay,” a video proclaims, followed by the words, “Football is lesbian.”

The video then lists multiple characteristics from transgender to bisexual, tossing in a few words like “tough” and “power” along with way.

“Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone,” the video says.

“If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day,” the NFL said in a tweet.

The ad promotes the Trevor Project, a national organization that says it provides crisis intervention services to LGBT youth.

Nassib announced a $100,000 donation to the group last week, which was later matched by the league, according to The Hill.

The video caused a buzz on Twitter.

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, told Outsports.

“I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

“It’s OK to not fully understand the LGBTQ+ experience for you to be an ally. You don’t need to be an expert in all the terms. You just need to try,” he told USA Today last week.

NFL chief marketing officer Tim Ellis said the video carries a message of major importance.

“This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for,” he said.

Nassib announced that he is gay in an Instagram post.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for,’ he said.

Nassib said he thought it was important to make a private decision public.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation