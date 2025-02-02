Woke Psychologist Arrested for Child Pornography, Promptly Released Back Onto Street

A Canadian psychologist has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Dustin Hrycun, 45, of Calgary, Alberta, was arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Hrycun was charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography.

Hrycun was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

Police said computers and electronic devices were seized from Hrycun’s home.

The release said that officials did not know if the allegations could be linked to any of his clients.

Hrycun worked at Rising Sun Psychological Services, the release said.

While working at the organization, Hrycun has treated youth and adults, the release said.

If Hrycun is convicted, would the just thing be to chemically castrate him as a sex offender? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Given the suspect’s position of care and trust it is certainly concerning and we can appreciate how clients would be alarmed,” Staff Sgt. Mark Auger of the Internet Child Exploitation unit commented in the release.

“Our investigation will continue and with a full forensic analysis of his electronic devices in an attempt to explore other evidence.”

The investigation began in October after Alberta law enforcement was given a tip from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s National Child Exploitation Crimes Centre.

The allegation claimed that child sexual exploitation materials were being shared over Kik, a social media app.

In an online profile on Psychology Today, which could no longer be accessed as of Saturday, Hrycun said he specialized in areas such as depression, anxiety, trauma, life transition, religious trauma, existential and self discovery, and sexuality and gender issues, according to the Calgary Herald.

“Being a survivor of conversion therapy, I have a passion for helping people move through and past anything holding them back from living life unhindered,” the post read.

“Creating a space apart from all the things we think we need to be and should be allows for an authenticity to engage the obstacles in life in a new way,” CTV quoted the post as saying.

“I aim to meet my clients apart from the pretension and stigmas of the psychology world, as well as the norms of culture/society in general,” the post said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.