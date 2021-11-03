An Australian woman has suffered what she said is a reaction to a coronavirus vaccine after doctors said the condition was likely a side effect of her birth control pill.

Cienna Knowles, who posts regularly on Instagram and other social media, recently posted about the severe health issues she has suffered after getting her second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, News.com.au reported.

Her mother said she was diagnosed with portal vein thrombosis, a blood clot that damages the liver.

Doctors told Knowles at first that her condition was caused by her birth control pill, but she said she had been on that pill for a year without side effects, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

However, she and her mother, Rebecca Donnelly, said the shot was to blame.

“Pfizer needs to tell people there’s a risk if you’re on the pill,” Donnelly said.

“I was informed by doctors and a specialist … this blood clotting was caused by the vaccination,” Knowles added.

“Everyone is going to react to this vaccine differently. I know this is a one-in-a-million reaction, but I am that one in a million. I have no underlying issues; in fact, I never get sick. The doctors think this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’ll never have blood clots again,” she said.

“It felt like I was dying I was in so much pain.”

Knowles, 19, summarized what took place in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t even know where to begin. On Thursday 21st at 10am I had my 2nd shot. That night I woke up so sick- vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision. I was in so much pain at this point crying I knew something was seriously wrong,” she wrote.

“The next morning I went to the doctors who then sent me to the emergency hospital. I have been in the respiratory ward with clots all through my legs, stomach and through both lungs. The amount of clots on my lungs is equivalent to having broken ribs so a little painful & hard to breathe.

“I am now medicated & never have been in my life as a result of these I have internal bleeding & nose bleeds as one of the side effects of my medications along with a line of other things I choose to keep private.

“I have also been informed to not ride my horses, my motorbikes, & train- everything I am. Drive my car and go to work. I never wanted this jab & held off for as long as I could. I got it to keep my job.”

She also posted on Facebook.

“Crazy how quickly I went from a super healthy 19yr old kid who’s never had any form of health issues ever. Working a full time job, training, and riding horses everyday. To having it all taken away from me after my second Pfizer vaccination,” she wrote.

“My lungs are full of blood clots & hearts under stress. My new normal of now having a pulmonologist dr, cardiologist dr, blood tests, full body scans, ultra sounds on my heart & lungs. Over a vaccination I got to do the right thing- & I never wanted to get because I was genuinely scared of running the risk. I wish I had never gotten it & I could have my healthy body back.”







Health officials have said the condition from which Knowles suffers is not common to the Pfizer vaccine, according to News.com.au. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, which handles complaints about vaccine side effects, did not comment on the incident.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that are largely unreported by the establishment media. In that same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, 7,439 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 20 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 652,480 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 16,101 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision of whether to receive a COVID vaccine is a personal one, but it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

