Woman Born Without Legs Ditches Wheelchair and Walks Down Aisle on Wedding Day

Plenty of brides have special plans for their wedding days. Many want to be in the best shape of their life, have a flawless first dance or look amazing in the photos that they will no doubt have hanging in their homes for decades afterward.

Rosie Babor of Cebu City in the Philippines had a plan. She was a beautiful bride when she showed up to Santo Niño Parish in Mandaue City on Oct. 5 to marry her boyfriend of three years, Mario Perez.

During the ceremony, she walked down the aisle by herself.

That might not seem noteworthy, unless you expected her to walk with a family member (though that’s not traditional everywhere).

But it’s the very fact that Babor went down the aisle by herself that is impressive — because she was born without legs.

According to CTV News, she usually uses a wheelchair, but for her ceremony, she wanted to get herself down the aisle on her own power.

“I wanted everything to be perfect for my wedding, so I knew I had to walk down the aisle,” Babor said, according to Daily Mail. “It made the day so much more special, overcoming that small [difficulty].”

That wasn’t the only difficulty the couple had to overcome. Because of the pandemic, they had to adjust their original plans.

Friend Arvin Sumagang posted the video of the bride that went viral, saying that by getting herself down the aisle she had fulfilled “every girl’s dream.”

“We are happy that the wedding was finally pushed through,” he said. “They had to cancel several plans because of the pandemic.”

“Their story is inspiring, and I am happy that they found each other,” Sumagang said.

The story was picked up by the Philippine Star, and they shared photos of the ceremony on their Facebook page along with information on updated gathering policies.

“Newlyweds Rosie Babor and Mario Perez proved that love knows no boundaries when they tied the knot at the Sto. Niño Parish on Monday,” the Star posted.

“According to the Sakristan Mayor of the parish, Arvin Sumagang, they are now allowed to hold public weddings, provided that the ceremony is attended by limited number of guests of around 20 to 30 people,” the post said.

Many have found the video encouraging and heartwarming, and a promising sign of a lasting relationship. Best wishes to Rosie and Mario!

