Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Woman Born Without Legs Ditches Wheelchair and Walks Down Aisle on Wedding Day

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published October 10, 2020 at 12:24pm
P Share Print

Plenty of brides have special plans for their wedding days. Many want to be in the best shape of their life, have a flawless first dance or look amazing in the photos that they will no doubt have hanging in their homes for decades afterward.

Rosie Babor of Cebu City in the Philippines had a plan. She was a beautiful bride when she showed up to Santo Niño Parish in Mandaue City on Oct. 5 to marry her boyfriend of three years, Mario Perez.

During the ceremony, she walked down the aisle by herself.

That might not seem noteworthy, unless you expected her to walk with a family member (though that’s not traditional everywhere).

But it’s the very fact that Babor went down the aisle by herself that is impressive — because she was born without legs.

TRENDING: Undecided Focus Group Found Kamala Harris 'Abrasive and Condescending' During Debate

According to CTV News, she usually uses a wheelchair, but for her ceremony, she wanted to get herself down the aisle on her own power.

“I wanted everything to be perfect for my wedding, so I knew I had to walk down the aisle,” Babor said, according to Daily Mail. “It made the day so much more special, overcoming that small [difficulty].”

That wasn’t the only difficulty the couple had to overcome. Because of the pandemic, they had to adjust their original plans.

Friend Arvin Sumagang posted the video of the bride that went viral, saying that by getting herself down the aisle she had fulfilled “every girl’s dream.”

“We are happy that the wedding was finally pushed through,” he said. “They had to cancel several plans because of the pandemic.”

“Their story is inspiring, and I am happy that they found each other,” Sumagang said.

RELATED: Pregnant Woman Risks Life To Save Husband from Shark Attack

The story was picked up by the Philippine Star, and they shared photos of the ceremony on their Facebook page along with information on updated gathering policies.

“Newlyweds Rosie Babor and Mario Perez proved that love knows no boundaries when they tied the knot at the Sto. Niño Parish on Monday,” the Star posted.

“According to the Sakristan Mayor of the parish, Arvin Sumagang, they are now allowed to hold public weddings, provided that the ceremony is attended by limited number of guests of around 20 to 30 people,” the post said.

Many have found the video encouraging and heartwarming, and a promising sign of a lasting relationship. Best wishes to Rosie and Mario!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Woman Born Without Legs Ditches Wheelchair and Walks Down Aisle on Wedding Day
FDA Says This Common Allergy and Asthma Medication Can Cause Suicidal Thoughts in Children
Jill Duggar Dillard Reveals What It's Been Like 'Distancing' Herself from Her Family: 'We're Not on the Best Terms'
Locksmith Saves Woman's Life After Reading '911' Note on Her Hand
Terminally Ill Dog Reportedly Found Abandoned in Walmart Parking Lot Now Living Out Final Days with Bucket List
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×