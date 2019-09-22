Woman Who Confronted Beto: 'Shame on Him' for Exploiting Gun Violence Victims

Hell, yes, Beto wants to take your AR-15s. Hell no, he’s not going to do so without a fight.

It’s not just the Constitution or the fact that he’s polling in the low single-digits that’s going to stop his unconstitutional attempt to resuscitate his campaign via mass shootings. It’s the fact that Americans aren’t going to stand for it — Americans like Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, if you haven’t heard of her, is the woman who confronted the marginal Texan presidential contender over his gun control policies in Aurora, Colorado, on Thursday, telling him that he wasn’t going to take her rifle.

As Fox News reported, Boebert became the symbol of anti-Beto sentiment at the event when she responded to Beto’s claim at the Sept. 12 Democratic debate in Houston that, “hell, yes,” he was going to take your AR-15. She had a simple message for him: “I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not.”

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, the newly minted celebrity took aim at O’Rourke, telling host Griff Jenkins that the Democratic presidential contender was inappropriately using tragedy to propel his campaign.

“Shame on him for coming to Colorado to expound upon our tragedies — those are our victims and he came here to paint a picture for his own campaign trail and really, shame on you, sir, for doing that,” Boebert said.

“We were here. We experienced those losses. That was a community loss and honestly, those victims were defenseless.”

The shooting that Boebert was referring to happened at a showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” at an Aurora theater in 2012. That attack took the lives of 12 people.

Boebert had traveled more than three hours from the town of Rifle to confront the candidate.

“I have four children, I am 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, cannot really defend myself with a fist. …

“I want to know how you’re going to legislate that because a criminal by [definition] breaks the law, so all you’re going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens, like myself,” she said when she confronted the candidate.

The great irony here is that, while the left mocks the idea of “thoughts and prayers” as being useless, it expends its energy instead on talking about gun control laws that criminals won’t follow anyway — which is worse than useless, in that such laws actually punish the innocent while not keeping anyone a bit safer.

According to the Denver Post, pushing gun control laws was typical O’Rourke fare for the evening.

“We’ve got to be strong at this moment,” Beto told the crowd.

Stronger than Beto’s poll numbers, in any event. As the Denver Post noted, most of the polls “have him stuck in the low single-digits.”

O’Rourke has been slowly gaining — emphasis on slowly — in the polls. He started in the twos, but he’s now running at 3.2 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling average. If he calls for banning Nerf guns, perhaps he can make it into the fives and sixes.

Boebert noted that nothing could stop “evil in a man’s heart.”

That’s the invariable trouble with gun control: It relies on those who would follow the law, while having no effect on the small percentage of people who don’t.

Give up your AR-15s to stop mass shootings? All right — because clearly mass shooters are going to give up their weapons.

As for Boebert, she trusts the current administration to protect her Second Amendment rights.

“Our current administration absolutely needs to take a stand now, today and say we will honor the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” she told Fox News.

“We support our president. I love my president and I implore him: Please protect our Second Amendment. We elected you to do just that.”

One gets the feeling gun owners across America are going to have the same sentiment next November.

