'Hercules' Actor Kevin Sorbo's New Movie Is a Faith-Based, Pro-Second Amendment Action Flick

“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo stars alongside Mollee Gray, Brian Bosworth, Eric Roberts and the Benham Brothers in the faith-based action film, “The Reliant,” scheduled to appear in select theaters for one night only.

With the tag line “Protect Family and Faith At All Costs,” the film is centered around five children who struggle to survive after being separated from their parents following an economic collapse and subsequent violence.

The film is based on the 2017 novel “The Reliant,” written by Patrick Johnston, who also wrote the screenplay.

The film, in which Sorbo plays the children’s father, deals with Second Amendment rights as the vulnerable children defend themselves while wrestling with hard questions about their faith in God.

“At the heart of THE RELIANT is a love story. It’s an anthem of hope in the hardest of times, of forgiveness, and of redemption,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The faith-based film was funded through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, spearheaded by Johnston.

“‘The Reliant’ takes the hard questions head on,” Johnston wrote on the Indiegogo campaign page. “Questions like ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ In a winsome and entertaining, edge-of-your-seat fashion, questions are answered in a way that honors God, satisfies the conscience, and vindicates liberty.”

Despite the struggle to raise funds as an independent film and setbacks such as having to fight for a PG-13 rating instead of an R rating, the film will be shown in select theaters across the U.S. on October 24.

Johnston and his team are hopeful that the film will help Americans caught in a hostile political climate understand the importance of maintaining the right to keep and bear arms.

“We are one terrorist attack away from giving up our right to keep-and-bear-arms,” Johnston wrote on Indiegogo.

“With our government corporately willing to spurn the Constitution in so many ways, the Second Amendment is practically meaningless to our leaders. We need to reach the culture with this important message of the moral foundation for our natural right to defend ourselves.”

“The Reliant” promises to be a “powerfully engaging, unpredictable, realistic, relevant, unforgettable” story that will resonate with audiences and leave them wanting more.

