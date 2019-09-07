SECTIONS
'Hercules' Actor Kevin Sorbo's New Movie Is a Faith-Based, Pro-Second Amendment Action Flick

Kevin SorboPaul Archuleta / Getty ImagesActor Kevin Sorbo visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 04, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published September 7, 2019 at 8:27am
“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo stars alongside Mollee Gray, Brian Bosworth, Eric Roberts and the Benham Brothers in the faith-based action film, “The Reliant,” scheduled to appear in select theaters for one night only.

With the tag line “Protect Family and Faith At All Costs,” the film is centered around five children who struggle to survive after being separated from their parents following an economic collapse and subsequent violence.

The film is based on the 2017 novel “The Reliant,” written by Patrick Johnston, who also wrote the screenplay.

The film, in which Sorbo plays the children’s father, deals with Second Amendment rights as the vulnerable children defend themselves while wrestling with hard questions about their faith in God.

“At the heart of THE RELIANT is a love story. It’s an anthem of hope in the hardest of times, of forgiveness, and of redemption,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The faith-based film was funded through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, spearheaded by Johnston.

“‘The Reliant’ takes the hard questions head on,” Johnston wrote on the Indiegogo campaign page. “Questions like ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ In a winsome and entertaining, edge-of-your-seat fashion, questions are answered in a way that honors God, satisfies the conscience, and vindicates liberty.”

Despite the struggle to raise funds as an independent film and setbacks such as having to fight for a PG-13 rating instead of an R rating, the film will be shown in select theaters across the U.S. on October 24.

Johnston and his team are hopeful that the film will help Americans caught in a hostile political climate understand the importance of maintaining the right to keep and bear arms.

“We are one terrorist attack away from giving up our right to keep-and-bear-arms,” Johnston wrote on Indiegogo.

“With our government corporately willing to spurn the Constitution in so many ways, the Second Amendment is practically meaningless to our leaders. We need to reach the culture with this important message of the moral foundation for our natural right to defend ourselves.”

“The Reliant” promises to be a “powerfully engaging, unpredictable, realistic, relevant, unforgettable” story that will resonate with audiences and leave them wanting more.

Kim Davis
Contributor, Lifestyle & Human Interest
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on Lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for Liftable, a brand of The Western Journal, in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
