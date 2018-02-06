Woman Defends Husband During Ruthless Attack, Legend of ‘Revolver Rani’ Is Brought to Life [Video]

An Indian woman is being hailed as a hero after video footage showed her using a revolver to scare off a group of men who were physically assaulting her husband.

In the video, the husband, later identified as a journalist named Abid Ali, can be seen talking with another man outside the gate to his home in the Indian city of Lucknow.

All of a sudden, several other men approach, and start to beat up Ali. According to the International Business Times, they used an ax, hammers and sticks to attack Ali.

But then, with Ali seemingly overwhelmed by his assailants, his wife came to the rescue.

The video — captured recently on CCTV — shows the wife, a lawyer, pulling out a revolver and aiming it at the assailants.

TRENDING: Public Schools Now Forcing Kindergarten Students To Study ‘White Privilege’

As reported by The Siasat Daily, an Indian newspaper, she quickly fired several rounds at the men attacking her husband.

Scared, and apparently outmatched, the assailants fled on foot.

Meanwhile, the efforts of Ali’s wife to save her husband have been praised on social media. Some users have even dubbed her “Revolver Rani,” which was the name of a 2014 Indian crime drama film.

Do you think this woman is a hero? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

RELATED: Exclusive: Expert Explains Why Andrea Tantaros May Have Burned Through 3 Attorneys in a Year

The video of #RevolverRani is the best thing you will see all day. — McSand Films (@mcsandfilms) February 6, 2018

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, and are currently searching for the assailants.

Authorities believe the attack was a result of a dispute between Ali and his landlord, and that the landlord sent the men to beat him up, according to DNA India.

“Separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the matter — one by the landlord alleging usurping of his property and the other by Ali,” police said Tuesday, referring to first information reports.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh — the Indian state where the incident took place — has reportedly been ramping up his efforts to crack down on organized crime in the region.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.