Commentary

Woman Denied Life-Saving Procedure Due to Vaccine-Status Ruled Constitutional by Canada Court

 By Michael Austin  July 17, 2022 at 3:21pm
If you’re not vaxxed, you’re not getting life-saving transplants.

On Tuesday, a court in Edmonton, Canada, ruled that sentiment to be completely constitutional.

Annette Lewis, diagnosed in 2018 with “a chronic, progressive disease with no cure” was removed from a Edmonton-based transplant wait-list for not being immunized against COVID-19.

Lewis argued that her rights had been violated, but Justice Paul Belzil determined that her rights had not in fact been violated according to CBC.

“I do not accept however, that her beliefs and desire to protect her bodily integrity entitle her to impact the rights of other patients or the integrity of the [transplant program] generally,” Belzil said.

“No one has a right to receive [organ] transplants and no one is forced to undergo transplantation surgery.”

“The proposition that treating physicians exercising clinical judgment would be subject to the charter would result in medical chaos with patients seeking endless judicial review of clinical treatment decisions,” Belzil added.

According to CBC, doctors told Lewis that a transplant was “her only hope of survival.”

This practice isn’t only found in our neighbor to the north.

Various hospitals in the states have adopted similar policies.

For instance, D.J. Ferguson, 31, was denied a heart transplant by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston because he hadn’t “been vaccinated against the coronavirus,” NPR reported.

Also, despite pressure from the Colorado politicians and other concerned parties, in October of 2021, Colorado’s UCHealth stood by its decision to deny organ transplants to patients who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

This is frightening news for those who wish to retain a bit of bodily autonomy.

On the left, there is no such thing as “my body, my choice.”

There is only “how can I control your body to give myself more power.”

This is certainly the case with the left’s favorite “my body, my choice” situation, abortion.

It’s not “your” body, its a baby’s body.

Nevertheless, if destroying that body gives women more “freedom” to pursue a professional career, then controlling that body is fair game.

The same sentiment can be applied to vaccines.

By forcing others to take vaccines, leftists, activists and public health bureaucrats are given all sorts of power to pursue their own interests.

All at the expense of your personal freedom.

