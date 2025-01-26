Share
Khyree Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. on March 1, 2024.
Khyree Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. on March 1, 2024.

Woman Faces 13 Charges After Sudden Death of NFL Rookie

 By Jack Davis  January 26, 2025
A Maryland woman is facing 13 charges in connection with a July 2024 car crash that killed three men, including an NFL draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Khyree Jackson, 24, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings, was killed along with Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, according to WTOP-FM.

Cori Clingman of Upper Marlboro was arrested Thursday.

Charges against her in a 13-count indictment handed up by a grand jury include grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference announcing the charges.

“These were three young men who had gotten it right in life, who had amazing, bright futures ahead of them, but on July 6, they were taken away from all of us,” Braveboy said.

According to WTTG, police believe the car Clingman was driving attempted a lane change while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Infiniti Clingman was driving initially struck a Dodge Charger in which Jackson and the other two men killed in the crash were traveling.

The Charger went off the road and hit several tree stumps.

The Infiniti then struck a Chevrolet Impala, whose driver was not injured in the collision.

Braveboy said the three deaths tore a hole in the community.

“Everyone loved them,” Braveboy said.

“You know, I went to their vigil that was held at Wise High School and the stories that people told weren’t just about stories on the field. They were stories about in the classrooms, in the hallways, in their churches, in their families. These were whole human beings who had a right to be here,” Braveboy said.

“We should be seeing Mr. Jackson in the NFL right now. The other two were also amazing athletes and amazing human beings, so it is sad,” she said.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement at the time of the accident.

“As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”

Jackson, a cornerback, was a fourth-round selection of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation