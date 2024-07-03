A former NFL defensive player and his wife have been arrested after their son, who had been reported missing, was found by police.

Daniel Muir faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice. Kristen Muir faces a charge of obstruction of justice, the Indiana State Police said, according to WXIN.

Daniel Muir was a defensive tackle who played for the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in an NFL career that lasted from 2007 to 2014, according to ESPN.

Bryson Muir, 14, who had been reported missing on June 16, was found during the operation that resulted in the arrest of his parents, WXIN reported.

The teen was “safe and well,” Indiana State Police said, adding that he was given into the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

The operation that resulted in the arrests involved three SWAT teams, detectives, K-9 units and a bomb squad and took place at a building owned by the Servant Leader’s Foundation, a religious group.

“With anything of this nature, we have to be well prepared, to go into the unknown,” state police Sgt. Steven Glass said. “Ultimately, everything went well and everybody is safe, including Bryson.”

The operation took place after negotiations between authorities and the parents fell apart, according to NBC.

On Sunday, authorities issued an alert for Bryson Muir, saying he was “missing and endangered.”

Police became involved after Bryson Muir’s grandmother, Cheryl Wright, made allegations of domestic abuse, according to WXIN.

“It is a very difficult situation,” she said before the teen was found. “We’re all very sick about him. It hurts my heart.”

“He was here for two days, Thursday evening to Sunday morning,” Wright said. “His mom came to get him. I didn’t want to let him go.”

She said that at that time, the teen appeared to have been hit multiple times.

“His face was battered. When I got him, he had a black eye and busted lip,” Wright said.

“His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that,” she said.

Wright said the teen alleged his father was responsible for the injuries.

“I tried to call the police because he had been abused. It hurts me that anyone could be beaten like that,” she said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.