Share
Lifestyle

Woman Gives Birth Outside in Freezing Weather, Then Walks Off: 'She Just Left Him on the Sidewalk'

 By Amanda Thomason  February 17, 2022 at 11:40am
Share

On Sunday morning, a baby boy was born into the world under less-than-ideal circumstances. If it weren’t for the vigilance of witnesses, he might have died right where he was born, on a bitterly cold sidewalk in Omaha, Nebraska.

Latrell Crane was one of the people who stepped in that morning near the intersection of 24th and P Street, though she says the whole thing was “traumatizing” and “wrong.”

“She came up over here, right?” Crane told KETV-TV. “She was cold. She, she was in pain. She was crying and I know her.”

The woman refused medical treatment, and the medics who arrived with the ambulance left, but thankfully enough people realized what was going on that they were able to gather blankets and wait for the baby.



Trending:
Levi's President Publicly Quits Over Company's Attempt to Silence Her Views on COVID Restrictions

The woman gave birth in 15-degree weather, left the newborn on the pile of blankets and then wrapped a blanket around herself and walked away, Crane said.

She called 911, as did another witness, Sheila Allee. Allee told the Omaha World-Herald that she went over and spotted the “beautiful baby boy.”

But Crane said as she approached the child, she realized something was seriously wrong.

“I come over and then the baby is on the sidewalk,” Crane said. “Like, just in the fetal position, not breathing. Still her umbilical cord still attached, know what I’m saying? And then … it’s just my instinct because I have two kids in my own, right? I grabbed the umbilical cord and wrapped around my hand.

“And I shook his chest. ‘Come on, baby. Come on, come on, come on.’ And he said, ‘Wah, oh, wah.’

“I have two kids. My own two boys. That she just left him on the sidewalk … it’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, man. I was the one that saved him.”

Witnesses cared for the infant until authorities arrived.

When police arrived, they saw the infant immediately, but the mother — later identified as 27-year-old Trinity Shakespeare — was not around. They later found her at the back of a house about a block away.

Medics took both the infant and mother to the hospital. Both were listed as being in critical condition and were still in the hospital the next day, but no word on their medical condition has been shared since.

Related:
Police Considering Homicide Charges 34 Years After Initial Injuries: 'He Suffered Bad'

Many have wondered what could cause a mother to abandon her newborn infant in such a shocking way. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Shakespeare told a friend she’d been using marijuana and meth.

Upon Shakespeare’s release from the hospital, she was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse and taken to jail.



While Nebraska has “safe haven” laws and Shakespeare could have surrendered her newborn to one of the approved organizations without any repercussions, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said authorities were treating the matter as a criminal one.

“It’s not a safe haven case by any stretch,” Kleine said. “Thankfully these witnesses were around and took care of the baby before medics arrived.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Woman Gives Birth Outside in Freezing Weather, Then Walks Off: 'She Just Left Him on the Sidewalk'
Convicted Killer Escapes Prison for a Second Time, Authorities Catch Him After Huge Mistake
Police Considering Homicide Charges 34 Years After Initial Injuries: 'He Suffered Bad'
Little Boy Faces Near-Death Experience Moments After Getting Off School Bus: Felony Charge Filed
Caught on Tape: 15-Year-Old Trapped on Second Floor as Flames Nearly Engulf Home
See more...

Conversation