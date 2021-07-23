Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital

Police arrested a man who reportedly hijacked an ambulance in Houston with a patient and emergency medical technician inside on Friday.

The suspect was later arrested by the Houston Police Department on a freeway, according to KPRC-TV.

Both emergency medical technicians were uninjured and the patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.

Firefighters said their ambulance was trying to take a patient to the hospital when a car stopped in front and a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the EMT driving.

The suspect reportedly fired shots, but not toward anyone, and forced the driver of the emergency vehicle out.

Then, the suspect allegedly got inside the ambulance with the patient and a second EMT in the back.

“We immediately were following him. Our operation center and dispatch knew exactly what was going on and we were able to track the ambulance at all times,” Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with the Houston Fire Department said.

“It does appear that HPD was able to stop the member. He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told.”

Houston police say this man hijacked an ambulance on the way to the hospital at gunpoint with a patient and EMT in the back. It happened around 3 am along the south loop. HPD got the suspect to pull over on 610/SW Freeway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/UUb5dJPEq2 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) July 23, 2021

The original driver and the second EMT still inside the ambulance called for help, which allowed police to track the stolen ambulance, according to KPRC.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the female firefighter who tried to de-escalate the situation while helping the patient.

He also tried to manipulate the ambulance’s radio, the outlet reported.

“This is not part of their jobs to be kidnapped, to be assaulted at gunpoint,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

“But it definitely has become a risk of the job. I’m very thankful that everybody is okay but it’s not acceptable.”

According to KPRC, the suspect had difficulty standing and was transported to a hospital.

KTRK-TV reported police have confirmed the man has a lengthy criminal history and was under the influence of some sort of substance, however, he has not yet been identified.

