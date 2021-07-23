Path 27
News

Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital

Steven Hall July 23, 2021 at 7:35am
Path 27

Police arrested a man who reportedly hijacked an ambulance in Houston with a patient and emergency medical technician inside on Friday.

The suspect was later arrested by the Houston Police Department on a freeway, according to KPRC-TV.

Both emergency medical technicians were uninjured and the patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.

Firefighters said their ambulance was trying to take a patient to the hospital when a car stopped in front and a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the EMT driving.

The suspect reportedly fired shots, but not toward anyone, and forced the driver of the emergency vehicle out.

Trending:
Democrat Lawmaker Oblivious as China Buys Up US Farmland, Sets Stage for Foreign Monopoly on Our Own Food Production

Then, the suspect allegedly got inside the ambulance with the patient and a second EMT in the back.

“We immediately were following him. Our operation center and dispatch knew exactly what was going on and we were able to track the ambulance at all times,” Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with the Houston Fire Department said.

“It does appear that HPD was able to stop the member. He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told.”

The original driver and the second EMT still inside the ambulance called for help, which allowed police to track the stolen ambulance, according to KPRC.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the female firefighter who tried to de-escalate the situation while helping the patient.

He also tried to manipulate the ambulance’s radio, the outlet reported.

“This is not part of their jobs to be kidnapped, to be assaulted at gunpoint,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

Related:
LA Police Official Shreds Gov. Newsom for Denying the Truth About Crime: He's Living in a 'Fantasy World'

“But it definitely has become a risk of the job. I’m very thankful that everybody is okay but it’s not acceptable.”

According to KPRC, the suspect had difficulty standing and was transported to a hospital.

KTRK-TV reported police have confirmed the man has a lengthy criminal history and was under the influence of some sort of substance, however, he has not yet been identified.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Steven Hall
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital
As the Supreme Court Prepares to Hear a Case That May Challenge Roe, Democrats Revisit Kavanaugh Allegations
Biden Administration's 'Hasty' Afghanistan Withdrawal Prompts Bipartisan Bill Aimed at Protecting Allies
Pandemic-Related Rental Assistance Funds Not 'Flowing Fast Enough' According to Treasury Department
Biden Administration Reportedly Reverses Course: It Will Keep Border-Related Health Order from the Trump Era for Now
See more...

Conversation