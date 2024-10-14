Share
News

Woman Jailed for Life After Killing Parents, Living with Their Bodies for Years; Video Shows Her Admitting It During Police Raid on Home

 By Ole Braatelien  October 14, 2024 at 5:30am
Share

U.K. woman Virginia McCullough, 36, received a life sentence after murdering her parents in their home and living with their corpses for four years.

McCullough killed the couple at their home in Great Baddow, Essex, in 2019, The Guardian reported.

She then stashed their bodies in the house and continued living there until the day of her arrest on Sept. 15, 2023.

She poisoned her 70-year-old father, John McCullough, with prescription drugs that she slipped into his drinks.

The following day she “beat her mother [Lois McCullough, 71] with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife bought for the purpose,” prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC said.

“When I was hitting her, it was like someone badly playing the xylophone, it was willy-nilly,” McCullough told police, according to the BBC.

Bodycam footage the day of her arrest showed police entering the home and confronting McCullough as she coolly admitted her crimes and disclosed the locations of the bodies.

“I did know that this would kind of come eventually. It’s proper that I serve my punishment,” McCullough told police.

She then said, “Cheer up, at least you caught the bad guy.”

McCullough had created a “homemade mausoleum” for her father using masonry blocks, while she wrapped her mother in a sleeping bag in the upstairs wardrobe, the BBC reported.

Police made the Poe-eque discovery in September 2023, when the McCulloughs’ doctors grew concerned about the couples’ absence, according to The Guardian.

Becoming suspicious of McCullough’s excuses regarding her parents, police eventually raided the home and discovered the grisly scene.

Related:
Texas Real Estate Agent Missing, Husband Arrested After Neighbor Goes to Police

As for the motive, McCullough had exploited £149,697 from the death of her parents, derived from collecting their pensions, using their credit cards, and selling their assets, the BBC reported.

“The money appears to have been frittered away and not spent on expensive or lavish items,” Wilding said.

McCullough spent about £21,000 on online gambling between 2019 and 2023.

McCullough’s uncle, Richard Butcher, called his niece “very dangerous” and said details of the account had “undermined my faith in humanity,” The Guardian reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Woman Jailed for Life After Killing Parents, Living with Their Bodies for Years; Video Shows Her Admitting It During Police Raid on Home
Black Men Respond to Obama's Scolding, Double Down on Support for Donald Trump: 'I Got a Dad, I Know Who He Is, And He Ain't You'
Unhinged Delta Airport Customer Goes on a Rampage, Screams 'I Will Kill You' at Cops in Viral Video
Cyclist Gets Reality Check from Cops After Telling Young Driver, 'I Have More Rights Than You' in Road-Rage Meltdown
Millions of Popular Infant Accessories Recalled After Multiple Tragic Deaths
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation