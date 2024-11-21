A dog mauled its owner to death at her home in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday before attacking police, NBC10 Boston reported.

Police identified the woman as 73-year-old Jeriline Brady-McGinnis.

Her husband was also badly injured during the attack, but is expected to survive.

Civil rights leader Jean McGuire, the couple’s landlord, lives above their apartment.

“She’s a wonderful person,” McGuire said about Brady-McGinnis. “She was generous and kind, always thinking of other people … We all miss Jeri. You don’t want anything horrible to happen to anybody, anywhere. She was a wonderful mother and a fine person, very respected.”

When police responded to the call that afternoon, they arrived to find the owners badly mauled.

While providing aid, the dog — a pit bull mix named “Deuce” — bit both officers, forcing them to shoot it, The Boston Globe reported.

The first attack likely took place inside, while the second attack on the officers took place outside, investigators said.

Security footage showed the moments leading up to the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

BREAKING UPDATE — The owner of a multi-family home in Boston where a violent dog attack occurred last night just identified the woman who was mauled to death, describing her as a “wonderful person”: https://t.co/CrEHrXfSRW pic.twitter.com/IVtWzwQi8L — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 19, 2024

“The dog was transported to Angell Animal Medical Center for treatment, but due to his worsening condition and poor prognosis, he was humanely euthanized with the agreement of the owner’s son to prevent further suffering,” Liz Sullivan, of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, told The Boston Globe.

Boston Animal Control took three other dogs from the home, which were also pit bull mixes.

“Their overall condition is adequate,” Sullivan said. “They are being cared for under the supervision of the city’s Veterinary Medical Director.”

Update:Deuce the pit bull mix who mauled his owner 73 year old Jeriline Brady-McGinnis to death in her Roxbury home last night has been euthanized…The victims husband and 2 police officers were also bitten by the dog before officers shot at the dog #7News pic.twitter.com/CdA1fPezyP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 19, 2024

McGuire expressed concern about the dogs.

“They had too many dogs,” McGuire said. “And they put them in cages, and I told them, ‘Don’t put them … in a cage,’ you know, keep them from fighting or whatever.”

“They had a pit bull family,” she said, adding that the McGinnises were dog breeders who sold puppies.

McGuire said she had never experienced any problems with the dogs before, The Boston Globe reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.