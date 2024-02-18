Share
News

Investigators Release Theory on Fatally Mauled Pit Bull Breeder: 'He Was Feeding the Dogs at Which Point...'

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2024 at 5:15pm
Share

A California man who authorities said bred pit bulls was killed Thursday when the dogs attacked him.

Police have not released the name of the Compton man who was mauled to death in his backyard, according to KTLA-TV.

The man’s girlfriend discovered his body Friday morning and called police, according to ABC.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes the 35-year-old man was attacked and killed Thursday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to KTLA.

“He was feeding the dogs at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and [they] ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” Michael Gomez with LASD’s Homicide Bureau said.

Trending:
Judge 'Left Wondering' After Star Witness' Stunning Testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

The backyard of the house had multiple kennels.

First responders assisted a woman when she was trying to get out of the yard after finding the man’s body.

Should pit bulls be banned in city limits?

The yard contained five adult pit bulls and eight puppies between the ages of four to six months, according to a Los Angeles County news release.

“Preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in breeding and selling pit bulls,” the release said.

The father of the victim signed control of the dogs over to Animal Care & Control for “impoundment and examination.”

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim,” Marcia Mayeda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved,” she said.

Related:
Grizzlies Found in Southern State: 'They Don't Look Like Black Bears'

A neighbor said she was not aware of what was going on.

“They were not even barking or anything. It’s scary. It’s absolutely scary because I have a 7-year-old and we were not aware of this,” April Ramirez said, according to KNBC-TV.

“I hope that awareness is spread … that people need to take great care of their dogs,” Damian Wesley with Compton Animal Rescue said, according to the Daily Mail.

“People need to understand that these dogs can kill somebody and hurt people,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mother of Putin's Dead Opponent Flies to Penal Colony to See Body, Given Shock Message After Finding Morgue Where Body Should Be
Investigators Release Theory on Fatally Mauled Pit Bull Breeder: 'He Was Feeding the Dogs at Which Point...'
Outgoing European Leader Leaves Colleagues with Final Piece of Advice: Stop Whining About Trump
Waitress Gets $10,000 Tip on a $32 Bill, But One Week Later Gets a Nasty Surprise
Church Accused of Facilitating Fake Conversions to Christianity, Operating a 'Conveyer Belt' for Asylum Seekers
See more...

Conversation