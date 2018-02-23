The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

By Joe Setyon
February 23, 2018 at 2:41pm

Print

A Friday tweet from a liberal author had many Twitter users scratching their heads as they attempted to follow her logic.

Joyce Carol Oates is a critically acclaimed 77-year-old author known for such works as “A Garden of Earthly Delights,” “We Were the Mulvaneys,” “Blonde,” “The Gravedigger’s Daughter” and “The Accursed.”

But her Twitter account is a different story, as seen in a post where she tried to simultaneously defend the armed school resource officer who stayed outside while last week’s Florida school shooting took place, as well as blast the National Rifle Association.

Oates, whose Twitter feed is full of pro-gun control, anti-NRA posts, took issue with the widespread criticism that the now-former school resource officer has received.

In the process of of doing so, she seemed to get confused regarding the difference between an AK-47 rifle and an AR-15.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“(H)ow could a single school guard, armed with a conventional weapon, expect to confront & ‘kill’ an individual w/ AK-15 who has methodically plotted an attack?” Oates asked. “(I)sn’t this demanding of the guard that he sacrifice his life? would NRA pay his widow a bonus?”

Can you make any sense of this author’s tweet?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Assuming that she was not being sarcastic, Oates’ tweet seemed to suggest that it would not be possible for an armed officer to take down the shooter.

Moreover, she was apparently arguing that a school resource officer, who many people would argue is duty-bound to put the lives of students before his own, should not sacrifice himself in an active-shooter situation.

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller was just one of many people to point out that the tweet didn’t quite make sense.

RELATED: FL Survivor Rips Into CNN for Manipulating Fellow Students

Other users noted that it’s the officer’s job to risk his own life if it means protecting students.

Still more users pokes fun at Oates’ apparent ignorance when it comes to basic firearms knowledge.

One person had a very important question for Oates.

As The Western Journal reported, the officer in question, Scot Peterson, was suspended without pay, but has since resigned.

Peterson “was absolutely on campus through this entire event,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.

“He never went in,” Israel said, according to CNN, noting that Peterson should have “(w)ent in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” Instead, Peterson allegedly waited outside for four minutes as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an AR-15.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: death, Florida, gun control, guns, Liberal, National Rifle Association NRA, shooting

By: Joe Setyon on February 23, 2018 at 2:41pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

billy graham casket

The Specially Chosen Builders of Billy Graham’s Casket Show the Kind of Legacy He’s Leaving

Joe Setyon

scot peterson, nikolas cruz

Armed Parkland School Resource Officer Stayed Safely Outside While Students Were Being Murdered

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Recently Posted