Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

A Friday tweet from a liberal author had many Twitter users scratching their heads as they attempted to follow her logic.
Joyce Carol Oates is a critically acclaimed 77-year-old author known for such works as “A Garden of Earthly Delights,” “We Were the Mulvaneys,” “Blonde,” “The Gravedigger’s Daughter” and “The Accursed.”
But her Twitter account is a different story, as seen in a post where she tried to simultaneously defend the armed school resource officer who stayed outside while last week’s Florida school shooting took place, as well as blast the National Rifle Association.
Oates, whose Twitter feed is full of pro-gun control, anti-NRA posts, took issue with the widespread criticism that the now-former school resource officer has received.
In the process of of doing so, she seemed to get confused regarding the difference between an AK-47 rifle and an AR-15.
“(H)ow could a single school guard, armed with a conventional weapon, expect to confront & ‘kill’ an individual w/ AK-15 who has methodically plotted an attack?” Oates asked. “(I)sn’t this demanding of the guard that he sacrifice his life? would NRA pay his widow a bonus?”
Assuming that she was not being sarcastic, Oates’ tweet seemed to suggest that it would not be possible for an armed officer to take down the shooter.
Moreover, she was apparently arguing that a school resource officer, who many people would argue is duty-bound to put the lives of students before his own, should not sacrifice himself in an active-shooter situation.
Conservative commentator Stephen Miller was just one of many people to point out that the tweet didn’t quite make sense.
Other users noted that it’s the officer’s job to risk his own life if it means protecting students.
Still more users pokes fun at Oates’ apparent ignorance when it comes to basic firearms knowledge.
One person had a very important question for Oates.
As The Western Journal reported, the officer in question, Scot Peterson, was suspended without pay, but has since resigned.
Peterson “was absolutely on campus through this entire event,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.
“He never went in,” Israel said, according to CNN, noting that Peterson should have “(w)ent in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” Instead, Peterson allegedly waited outside for four minutes as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an AR-15.
