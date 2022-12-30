Woman Survives 200-Foot Fall From Icy Peak: 'Call Out to Jesus and He Will Help You'

A Colorado woman is lucky to be alive after falling nearly 200 feet during a Christmas Eve hike.

Ruth Woroniecki, 40, was hiking near Cucamonga Peak in California when she slipped and fell.

As she prepared for surgery, she wanted to make one thing clear to those who’d hear her story — place your trust in Jesus; He will help you.

“As Woroniecki hiked down the switchbacks, she slipped on ice and fell approximately 200 feet,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Chris Mejia said, according to CBS News.

Woroniecki “sustained injuries” after the incident, the deputy said.

That might be the understatement of the closing year. Woroniecki suffered a fractured neck and a severe head injury, according to the New York Post.

According to CBS, deputies don’t think she was equipped for ice hiking at all. She was reportedly wearing tennis shoes at the time of her fall.

Another hiker, equipped with crampons and an ice ax, reportedly found her and contacted authorities with a GPS device.

As one might imagine, she was not in good shape when she was airlifted out of the area by helicopter.

The Los Angeles Times reported that her rescue was complicated by high winds, but she eventually was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to the hospital.

“She seemed a little dazed, confused, but very thankful we were able to get her off that mountain,” rescue pilot Deputy Doug Brimmer said, according to CBS.

“She initially went feet first and then she hit her head on a log and she went unconscious. She woke up to another hiker helping her out.”

Woroniecki faces a long road to recovery, but chose to share her faith through this experience.

“I know that God is such a good father that he has a plan through the pain,” Woroniecki said, according to the Post.

“To anyone else who is suffering, call out to Jesus and he will help you. I would like to say a deep thank you from the bottom of my heart to the rescue team and to the hikers who helped me and stayed with me.”

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department offered a statement on her condition.

Colorado woman miraculously survives 200-foot fall from icy peak https://t.co/zwqFlunMU6 pic.twitter.com/E4SR4BV6f9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2022

“On Tuesday, Ruth was in stable condition after her first surgery,” the department said according to CBS.

“She required dozens of stitches and staples to close the laceration in her head, and neural-surgery to begin repairing the damage to her spine. She has a long road ahead of therapy and treatment.”

It’s reasonable to assume that Woroniecki would appreciate any prayers sent for her complete recovery.

Officials advised hikers that it can be deadly to hike on ice without the proper equipment and experience.

“Remember, bring your crampons, bring your spikes, bring an axe,” Brimmer said.

