An armed Philadelphia woman who came home early Sunday morning to find four strange men inside her apartment shot at least two of them, police said.

Her decision to arm herself and her apparent willingness to learn how to use her weapon might very well have saved her life.

During a nationwide crime wave, the woman’s actions could serve as a reminder that ordinary people can either choose to become crime statistics or choose to be their own first responders.

This brave woman chose the latter.

WPVI-TV reported the woman, whose name has been withheld by police, entered her home in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood at around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Rather than be greeted by the quiet, private comforts of home, four men were allegedly burglarizing the place.

Outnumbered four to one, she opened fire on the home invaders and walked away unharmed. The same cannot be said for at least two of the men who decided to illegally enter her personal space.

Police have not released a lot of details about the botched robbery, but the department did share what officers found when they arrived at the scene after someone called 9-1-1.

Philadelphia police found the woman standing outside with one of the alleged criminals on the ground nearby with two gunshot wounds.

The wounded suspect was identified by police as 48-year-old Jermaine Parker.

Paramedics treated his wounds and transported him to an area hospital.

Later, they found another wounded suspect.

A man identified as 45-year-old Randy Miller was found with a gunshot wound to his back and was also transported to a hospital. Miller’s condition was last reported as stable but critical.

After a quick investigation, officers determined the woman acted in self-defense — meaning both shootings were justified — according to NBC Philadelphia.

WPVI reported Miller and Parker will each face charges of burglary and other offenses related to the events leading up to their shootings.

Officers are still looking for two other men who have not been named. It is unclear if either was wounded during the shooting.

But even if they weren’t, the bravery of a lone woman with a gun sent them the unmistakable message that there are people across the country who will no longer choose to be vulnerable.

Firearms that are too often demonized by the left are the ultimate equalizer — especially for women who are generally smaller in stature and strength when facing a man.

This woman faced four of them and walked away without a scratch.

The gun she obtained and learned to use is very likely the reason Philadelphia police found two men shot in the city’s streets instead of a woman who had been sexually assaulted, murdered, robbed or all of the above.

Police officers try their best to proactively work neighborhoods in areas where crime runs rampant. But their roles are often reactive.

Too often, they react to burglaries with no suspects, homicides that break families and sexual assaults that scar women for the remainder of their lives.

A woman in Philadelphia chose to prepare herself for the prospect she could become a victim, and she made a decision that if that day came, she would be ready.

She empowered herself, and not by screaming about women’s empowerment or by posting online about her independence.

The would-be victim made the decision to exercise her Second Amendment right.

She bought a gun, she learned how to operate it, and she didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger when she faced what could have been a life-or-death situation.

As a result, a woman is alive and well, while men who broke into her home are awaiting what will likely be lengthy prison sentences.

That is if and when they heal from their wounds.

