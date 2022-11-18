An armed homeowner put a quick stop to an alleged attempt at a home invasion with the use of his personal firearm.

The Bloomington, Indiana, Police Department reported an attempted break-in in which a man tried to force his way into an area home on Sunday, according to The Bloomingtonian.

The homeowner told police he didn’t know the suspect.

When the man refused the homeowner’s order to leave the property, the home’s resident fetched his personal .40-caliber handgun.

By the time the man returned to his front door, the suspect was peering in through a window.

The homeowner fired a single warning shot into the ground when the man began moving in his direction.

An argument between the two men ensued.

The alleged intruder reportedly began moving toward the homeowner again with his hand up, but fled after the man fired a single shot at him.

Witnesses corroborated the homeowner’s account of events to police, assisting in identifying the suspect in the attempted break-in, according to the Bloomingtonian.

Should the Second Amendment be protected? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The suspect was ultimately arrested in a wooded area behind an apartment building.

He was later identified as 28-year old Anthony Lady, according to radio station WBIW.

Other residents of the neighborhood told police they had seen Lady knocking on doors and looking in windows.

It’s not clear whether Lady was shot in the altercation.

The suspect is facing a charge of residential entry, a felony in Indiana.

Armed self-defense is increasingly the only practical option available to crime victims in troubled urban areas, where underfunded police departments often stand no chance of arriving in time to respond to a crime in progress.

Criminals expecting to make a quick buck through robbery and violence have been sent running by armed business owners and citizens before.

An 80-year-old California business owner sent an AR-15 armed thief running from his store in pain after opening fire with a shotgun earlier this year.

The wannabe armed robber was caught on camera pointing his rifle at the senior citizen, only to run out expressing his shock to his accomplices in a getaway car that he had been shot.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.