Woman Wakes Up to Super Glue Nightmare After 2-Year-Old 'Styles' Mom's Hair in the Night

Perhaps Sarah Kafaji’s toddler has a future as a radical hairstylist. As of right now, however, her techniques could use a little bit of work.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Kafaji went viral on TikTok after showing off the “cut” her 2-year-old son gave her in the middle of the night.

And then, when he realized he’d messed up, he tried to make things right — by super-gluing it back on.

Now, granted, take this with a grain of salt, as you would with any viral TikTok video. However, if the events as described are true, give the kid credit: That’s some impressive problem-solving chops from a 2-year-old.

In the video, posted last week by Kafaji, her hair is sticking out in all directions, and she’s apparently not trying Robert Smith cosplay.

“I’ve literally been crying all f**king day. He cut my f**king hair so bad,” she said in the video.

She then noted the tubes of mascara stuck in the mess.

“I can’t get these things out of my f**king hair. I’ve tried really hard,” she said.

“I’m literally going to have to cut off most of my hair. He cut all the sides of my hair off… I am literally spiraling. I am spiraling into a crisis. I’m not OK.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Apparently, she explained in a follow-up TikTok video that the 2-year-old had woken up from his sleep at roughly 3 a.m., came into her room, and took full advantage of the scissors and glue that were sitting on her desk.

This apparently didn’t wake the mom up.

“He came into my room in the middle of the night and I didn’t even hear him,” she said.

“I didn’t hear him,” she said.

“Usually, when he wakes up in the middle of the night he starts crying so I’ll hear him immediately.”

However, she said that whenever he does “sneaky” stuff, he knows to go silent.

Again, take this how you will. My daughter, at age 2, still believed Elmo could hear her through the TV and couldn’t use scissors or superglue even if we let her anywhere near them. Plus, the things people will do to go viral and, well … caveat lector is all I can say.

That being said, it’s a friendly reminder: Your kid might get the itch to be the next punk hairstylist. You can have a decent mane or you can leave implements of tonsorial destruction lying about. You make the call.

