Woman's GoPro Captures Dramatic 50-Foot Fall Over Edge of Waterfall: 'God Protected Me'

A volleyball player miraculously survived after falling 50 feet over the edge of a waterfall while hiking in Hawaii — and the entire heart-stopping moment was captured on video.
Speaking on the podcast “In the World of Female Sports,” Heather Friesen shared her story and explained how what started as a horrific accident led to a renewed faith that God is watching over her.
Friesen was hiking with friends along the Ka’au Crater Trail in 2016 when the group approached the first waterfall on the route. Friesen tried to get a closer look at the falls, veering closer to the drop-off.
Advertisement - story continues below
It was a near-fatal mistake that would change her life.
“I was up at the top just trying to look over the edge of the waterfall,” Friesen told “In the World of Female Sports.”
TRENDING: Mnuchin Cuts Jim Acosta Down to Size for 'Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard'
“I got too close, and I ended up slipping and falling off the waterfall.”
She scrambled to grab one of the rocks at the top but she was falling too quickly to get a firm grip.
Advertisement - story continues below
“I can still picture it in my head,” she recalled. “But it was too slippery so I kept falling.”
Friesen fell down the entire length of the ravine. Her GoPro, which was strapped to her head at the time, recorded the fall, showing water, brush and rocks rush past the hiker’s body, before she came to a thudding halt at the bottom.
Miraculously, the athlete survived.
With no head injuries, Friesen remained conscious for the entire ordeal.
“I could barely breathe, so that’s why I knew something was wrong because my left lung had collapsed,” she told Inside Edition. “It almost felt like my whole left side couldn’t move.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Her friends rushed to help, worrying as they waited for the arrival of a rescue team to air-lift Friesen to the nearest hospital. Though she could stand, she could barely breathe, and the group didn’t think they would be able to carry her all the way back to the trailhead.
So they waited.
“It never crossed my mind that I was going to die,” Friesen said, finding out afterward that her friends were afraid these might be her last moments with them.
Friesen said that a group of friends from her church happened to be on the same trail at that time, without having any idea that she was there. They stumbled upon Friesen and her friends while they were waiting for the helicopter and immediately started praying.
Advertisement - story continues below
Even in the midst of the chaotic rescue, as she was airlifted out of the woods, the volleyball player was struck with an overwhelming sense of calm.
“I just remember looking up, and it was such a beautiful day out. I felt so much peace,” she said. “I just felt God’s presence in a crazy way that I’ve never felt before in my life.”
The accident left Friesen with ten broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured shoulder blade — and something else she didn’t expect.
View this post on Instagram
A year ago today marks both the worst day of my life and the best day of my life. With the 10 broken ribs, collapsed lung, fractured scapula, and some scrapes, how could this possibly be the best day of my life? Because I was shown God's love in incredible ways that forever transformed me. He saved me from death and has renewed my mind to see a world where God is my number one, and absolutely nothing comes before Him. When everything that I put my identity in was taken away from me in an instant, all I had left was God. I turned to Him in amazing ways and would be writing a never-ending post if I shared all the countless ways He has changed my life in the past year. So, I thank God for this accident. Each and every day. Because without it, I wouldn't know His love in such an encompassing and undeniable way. I also can't thank enough every single person who was there for me through this. I've got some fantastic people in my life! I will leave you with parts of Psalm 73 that I accidentally stumbled upon one day and that continue to touch the depths of my heart: "But as for me, my feet had almost slipped; I had nearly lost my foothold. For I envied the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked." "Yet I am always with you; You hold me by my right hand." "My flesh and my heart my fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." "But as for me, it is good to be near God. I have made the Sovereign Lord my refuge; I will tell of all your deeds." #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed #DontGoChasingWaterfalls #CrazyYear 🙌🏼🙏🏼
Advertisement - story continues below
“My faith really grew from this accident,” she said. “And that was the game-changer. I couldn’t get through this without God as number one.”
The athlete realized that she had been depending too much on her career, her goals and her abilities as a competitor. Once she realized that all of those things can be taken away from her, she saw how important it was to keep her faith at the center of her life.
“There’s things that we want — success, fame and all that. I feel like that’s what I was searching for. Who doesn’t want to have success with what they’re doing? But I think that my eyes were focused on the wrong thing. I needed to be focused on what God wanted for my life,” she said.
Advertisement - story continues below
“I should have died that day,” she told “In the World of Female Sports.”
“But I didn’t. He chose to save my life.”
Friesen went on to make a full recovery — and she still plays volleyball to this day.
Advertisement - story continues below
While in recovery, she discovered that multiple people have died on the same falls and that her own survival truly was a miracle.
Now, she hopes her story will inspire others to live their faith and put God first.
“I really feel that God chose to save me that day to share my story and to share what He’s done in my life,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here without Him.”
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.