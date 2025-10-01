Founder Startled by Viral Success of Her 'We Do Not Care' Club

If you are a woman of … ahem … that certain age where you routinely get pop-up ads for wrinkle cream, tummy-control “shapewear,” and products for removal of unwanted hair, you’ve probably also been getting videos in your feed of Melani Sanders.

Sanders, a 45-year-old wife and mother from West Palm Beach, Florida, has tickled the funny bone of millions of older women — and those who love them — with her viral social media videos of her imaginary organization, the We Do Not Care Club.

“Hello, and welcome to all members of the We Do Not Care Club,” Sanders said in a hilariously deadpan, monotone voice on one of her popular WDNC installments on June 26.

“I started this club for all women going through perimenopause and menopause,” she announced, sitting at the wheel of her car wearing three pairs of glasses — one on her face, one on top of her head, and one stuck in the collar of her shirt.

“We are simply putting the world on notice that we just do not care anymore.”

Reaching for a notepad and pen, she continued: “Let’s go ahead and get started with today’s announcements.”

With pen in hand, Sanders dutifully crossed out each statement after uttering it with impeccable comic timing and delivery.

“We do not care if our face is using its outside voice,” she said with a warning scowl. “What our face says is out of our control.”

Looking sternly at the screen, she announced, “We do not care if our bra, underwear, or socks match.

“We do not care if we turn the music off to back into our parking spot.

“We do not care if you are hungry. We did not lock the kitchen. …

“We do not care if we wear the same three outfits for the entirety of a season. Those were hard decisions. We made them, and we are sticking to them.

“We do not care to explain everything. If we are pointing and snapping our fingers at something, then follow our hand, and figure out what we trying to say.

“We do not care if sleeveless tops make our arms look big. Our arms ARE big, and they hot … all the time.

“We do not care if we’ve had the same meal for dinner three nights in a row. You’re going to eat what we feel like cooking.

“Also, we do not feel like cooking.”

Crossing the last item off the list, Sanders announced, “This concludes our announcements. All new and existing members of the We Do Not Care Club, please be sure to drop in the comments what we do not care about today, so that I can add them to our announcements.”

And respond they have. The Facebook reel alone of that “club meeting” has drawn more than 12 million views since it was posted on June 26.

The comments sections exploded with women delightedly enumerating many more things that they did not care about, from panty lines to forgetting why they went into a room.

Imitators soon abounded, posting their own “We Do Not Care Club” meeting announcements.

The response was so huge that Melani said in a July 23 post that it scared her half to death.

“I ran,” Sanders confessed.

“I ran. I cut my phone off. I said, ‘No more social media for me — no more.’

“And it was because of fear — fear of not being enough,” she explained.

Fortunately, she has since come to terms with her fame — and even embraced it.

In an earlier post, Sanders explained that she got the inspiration to start the WDNC club on May 13 while sitting in her car looking in the rear-view mirror.

“My hair was everywhere, my bra was way too little, I didn’t have on matching socks — nothing about me made sense.

“And I said to myself, ‘Melani, you truly just do not care much anymore.'”

“So after laughing at myself in pity, I decided to press the ‘record’ button to see if there were any other women out there that may want to join me.”

Never in her wildest dreams did she believe that moment would spawn a movement looking to her to be its leader.

“Fast forward to today,” she said on the July 23 video. “We are over 2 million women strong.”

Her “club” has been given prominent mention by many popular podcasters. She got a write-up in the New York Times.

She was talked up by Whoopi Goldberg on “The View.” She was a guest on Drew Barrymore’s show, where she became friends with Halle Berry and Valerie Bertinelli, among other stars.







Megyn Kelly reposted a WDNC announcement Tuesday, commenting, “I live for this woman.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Kelly’s post, saying, “Me too.”

Now there’s even a book in the works, “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook: A Guide for Women in Perimenopause, Menopause, and Beyond Who Are Over It.”

Sanders said, she is not worried at all about those who seized her idea and started their own WDNC “chapters,” posting their own “We Do Not Care” announcements.

She doesn’t even insist that they tag her or give her any credit in their WDNC videos.

“Nothing is mandatory for you to do but to just be a good person and to be OK with who you are,” she said.

“And if we want to spread a little bit of cheer, a little bit of laughter, just by sharing our announcements and letting other sisters know that it’s OK … it’s OK, because we’re right there with you — that’s exactly what this club is about.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.