The global elites who run the World Economic Forum are slowly but surely revealing how they will be able to manipulate digital currencies, and it is rather concerning — to say the least.

Over the last three years, the WEF has been promoting its “Great Reset”, a plan for a complete and radical restructuring of the global economy in response to the pandemic and climate change. The idea of this “Great Reset” was summed up by the infamous phrase, “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Now, speakers at WEF conferences are sharing the details of how exactly this “Great Reset” will be carried out.

During a speech at the WEF’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, at the end of June, Eswar Prasad of Cornell University spoke about how governments can program and manipulate Central Bank Digital Currencies.

In short, Prasad said that CBDCs could be programmed by governments to prevent purchases that are deemed “less desirable” by those in power.

“You could have, as I argue in my book, a potentially better — and some might say darker world,” Prasad said, “where the government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things, but not other things that it deems less desirable, like say ammunition, or drugs, or pornography.”

World Economic Forum In China Last Week… CBDC’s Could Be Programmed By Governments To Prevent Purchases It Deems Undesirable… “Like Ammunition, Drugs & Pornography” pic.twitter.com/zyHOiLdgwX — Spiro (@Spiro_Ghost) July 5, 2023

Obviously drugs and pornography are objectively bad things, and governments around the world should already be taking measures to prevent the buying and selling of these dangerous items.

Will America ever use a centralized digital currency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (1 Votes) No: 86% (6 Votes)

But Prasad also said that the currency could be switched off to prevent people from buying ammunition. In the United States, that would be in direct violation of the Second Amendment.

More broadly, however, the ability to prevent citizens from buying ammunition makes it easier for the World Economic Forum and leftist governments to implement the “Great Reset” around the world.

Stripped of the means to defend themselves due to the manipulation of CBDCs, citizens will be powerless to resist the might of the WEF as it begins to forbid people from buying things like meat or gasoline.

The goal of prohibiting sales of ammunition is to make citizens powerless in the face of the globalists.

But more than that, this serves as yet another dire warning about how the WEF and their leftist allies could use digital currency to target those who do not comply with the progressive agenda.

If governments have the power to disable digital currency for certain purchases, what is to stop them from completely disabling the digital currency for people they deem to be their political opponents?

This ensures that people will think twice before challenging the globalist agenda.

Once again, this serves as a reminder that the “Great Reset” sounds benevolent at first, but if you look a little deeper, it looks very sinister indeed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.