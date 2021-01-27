Login
World Economic Forum Video Pushing a 'Great Reset' Receives Frigid Reception from Public

By Erin Coates
Published January 27, 2021 at 11:20am
The World Economic Forum released a video this week explaining the central discussion of this year’s Davos Agenda meeting: the Great Reset.

“With everything falling apart, we can reshape the world in ways we couldn’t before,” the video’s narrator said.

“Ways that better address so many of the challenges we face. And that’s why so many are calling for a Great Reset.”

“The Great Reset” is WEF’s effort to rethink the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic and is planned to bring changes by 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that no institution or individual alone can address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges of our complex, interdependent world,” WEF’s website reads.

“The pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception.”

Through the Great Reset, the WEF is calling for “stakeholder capitalism” to rebuild the world after the pandemic, according to the Oxford Blue.

According to WEF, stakeholder capitalism is capitalism “with a dose of Marxism” to eliminate the disparities seen during the coronavirus pandemic. The video cited billionaires increasing their wealth by over 25 percent since the start of the pandemic, while 150 million people fell back into extreme poverty.

Does the idea of the 'Great Reset' frighten you?

“Capitalism as we know it is dead,” Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, said in the video.

“This obsession that we have had with maximizing profits for shareholders alone has lead to incredible inequality of the planetary emergency.”

The Great Reset would also “tackle the ongoing climate crisis” by “accelerating efforts to reach net-zero emissions, taking advantage of the ‘rapidly shrinking window’ we have to move towards sustainability,” the Oxford Blue reported.

The WEF’s video received pretty negative feedback, with over 8,300 dislikes compared to 684 likes on the video as of Wednesday morning.

“No thank you. The People want freedom,” YouTube user themcfaceman commented.

User K Tex added, “Yeah … pretty sure that’s called communism.”

President Joe Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, provided insight at the WEF’s November virtual event into whether those calling for a “great reset” could see the support of the new president, Fox News reported.

“Yes, [the Great Reset] will happen. And I think it will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine,” Kerry said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
