World Series Poker Player Caught on Hot Mic Discussing 'Chest Pain' Since Getting Vaccine

A video of a poker game from last year that has surfaced on Twitter has renewed debate over possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Newsweek, the video was taken in July at the World Series of Poker.

“I wish I never would’ve got the vaccine. I’ve been having chest pain ever since I had that thing,” player Jeff Farnes said in a conversation with Aaron Duczak picked up by a hot mic.

After citing rumors that the vaccine can harden arteries, Farnes said, “I need to get it checked out.”

LISTEN: Poker player Jeffrey Farnes caught on hot mic telling Canadian player Aaron Duczak about how he regrets getting the 💉and is experiencing chest pains. Duczak says he got the 💉 to enter the U.S. to play.pic.twitter.com/GT0qT8De69 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 15, 2023



Duczak, who is from Canada, said that he “held out until not even a month ago,” adding that he got the shot to come to the U.S. to play in the World Series of Poker.

At a hearing last week, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina shared her own story of suspected vaccine injury.

“It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot,” she said.

Do you believe you've suffered side effects from the COVID vaccine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I have tremors in my left hand, and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain. And I’ve had a battery of tests.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which affirms that the vaccines are safe, has said that there is “a small but increased risk of myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.” Myocarditis is an inflammation of the muscles of the heart.

The CDC said its data showed 713 confirmed cases of myocarditis post-vaccine.

The CDC also said that some data that has yet to be verified shows the possibility of an increased risk of stroke for people over 65 after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Discussion of potential vaccine side effects is likely to ramp up as the House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic begins its investigation into all things COVID, according to Axios.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has said she wants to hold hearings with those who have suffered side effects from the vaccine.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.