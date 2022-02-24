Share
Commentary

With the World's Eyes on Ukraine, China Intrudes on Taiwanese Air Space

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 24, 2022 at 12:19pm
Share

As Vladimir Putin and Russia take advantage of a weak U.S. president by invading Ukraine, the Chinese are also rattling sabers and the threat to Taiwan is growing. As proof of that, on Thursday, the communist nation sent threatening warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace.

On the same day Putin’s forces launched an invasion of Ukraine, Chinese military jets were once again making incursions inside Taiwan’s territory, making it clear that China does not fear the United States.

Taiwanese authorities said “eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, which flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the top end of the South China Sea,” Reuters reported.

China also again warned the United States to stay out of its business where it concerns Taiwan.

“We urge the U.S. side to recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

Trending:
Hunter Biden's Ex-Girlfriend Turns on Him Before Grand Jury, Spills the Tea on Lavish Spending: Report

Kefei was referring to the longstanding agreement that the U.S. has to help Taiwan maintain its freedom. It is a promise that Biden reiterated last year.

In a CNN town hall in October, the president agreed that “we have a commitment” to help Taiwan protect itself from Chinese aggression.

A White House official later confirmed that the U.S. intended to stick by its agreements with the country.

“The U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will uphold our commitment under the Act, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo,” the official told CNN.

But under its “One China” policy, the communist nation has always claimed that the island nation of Taiwan is really the property of China and that Taiwan is not a sovereign nation.

Regardless, Taiwan has considered itself a separate nation for decades. It has its own elections, its own currency and its own passports, all of which are accepted as legal across the world. Still, the United Nations has refused to formally recognize the sovereignty of the country out of fealty to member nation China.

However, because China claims that it owns Taiwan, the island nation has had a Sword of Damocles hanging over it for decades, and it has withstood constant threats of invasion and war.

The Chinese communist government has repeatedly said there is “no room” for compromise with its “One China” policy and maintains that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of China.

Related:
Biden Ruins His 'American Made' PR Stunt by Including Company Partly Owned by China and Flagged as Security Risk

“When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in June.

“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention.”

With that belligerent policy in place, China has encroached on Taiwan’s airspace with military aircraft numerous times and last year launched its biggest incursion yet.

Do you think Joe Biden is making the world less safe?

On June 15, the communist giant flew a fleet of 28 warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace. China denied that the move was a provocation, claiming that it was just “routine,” according to NPR.

Unfortunately for Taiwan, China knows the same thing that Vladimir Putin knows: Joe Biden is weak and unlikely to do anything to stop efforts to invade and take lands away from neighboring nations.

Biden has affirmed that the U.S. will stand by its commitment to Taiwanese sovereignty and military readiness. But he has made many of the same claims to support Ukraine, and, as Putin has discovered, it appears that rhetoric was empty. That must give Taiwan serious worries.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




With the World's Eyes on Ukraine, China Intrudes on Taiwanese Air Space
Epic Video: Kyle Rittenhouse Fires the Opening Salvo in His Fight to Hold the Fake News 'Accountable'
Brace Yourself: Expert Says Gas Prices Could Reach $7 Per Gallon in Biden's America
Ted Cruz Calls Out 81 Million Americans: You Gave Putin the 'Best' Gift He's 'Ever' Received - Video
Woman Volunteered for Cutting-Edge Eye Implant, Years Later Hears a Small Beeping Before Her Entire World Goes Dark
See more...

Conversation